 Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 29, 2024

Kim Hye Yoon movies and TV shows

Image Credits- Kim Hye Yoon’s Instagram

Who is Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon, born on November 10, 1996, is a talented South Korean actress and model

Kim Hye Yoon made her acting debut in 2013 on KBS2's TV Novel Samsaengi, portraying the teenage version of a supporting character

Image Credits- Kim Hye Yoon’s Instagram

First role

During her early acting career, Kim Hye Yoon landed her biggest supporting role in the 2017 action thriller film Memoir of a Murderer

Image Credits- Kim Hye Yoon’s Instagram

Biggest supporting role

In the affluent neighborhood of SKY Castle, four housewives find themselves embroiled in a series of conflicts as they vie to ensure their children outshine all others in every aspect imaginable

Image Credits- JTBC

Sky Castle

In 1987 Seoul, Youngro, from a prestigious university, helps Suho, when he jumps into a women's dormitory, sparking an enduring love story

Image Credits- JTBC

Snowdrop

After her father is left comatose following a mysterious car accident, a determined young woman embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind the incident

Image Credits- LiTTLE BiG PiCTURES

The Girl on a Bulldozer

Image Credits- CJ Entertainment

Kim Yong communicates with Kim Mu Nee via a vintage radio, discovering they live in different time periods—Kim Yong in 1999 and Kim Mu Nee in 2022. Despite the temporal gap, they support each other through life's ups and downs

Ditto

A high school girl discovers she's a character in a comic book whose fate is controlled by the writer. Determined to find true love, she takes charge of her destiny and changes the plot to suit her desires

Image Credits- MBC

Extraordinary You

Ra Yi Eon, a secret agent of the Joseon dynasty, crosses paths with Kim Jo Yi, a divorcee, leading to complications when they embark on a mission to expose corrupt politicians

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

Image Credits-tvN

In this upcoming K-drama, the story revolves around  Ryu Sun Jae, a top star who tragically ends his life, and his romantic journey with Im Sol, who goes back in time to save him

Lovely Runner

Image Credits-tvN

