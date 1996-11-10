Kim Hye Yoon movies and TV shows

Kim Hye Yoon, born on November 10, 1996, is a talented South Korean actress and model
Kim Hye Yoon made her acting debut in 2013 on KBS2's TV Novel Samsaengi, portraying the teenage version of a supporting character
Image Credits- Kim Hye Yoon’s Instagram
First role
During her early acting career, Kim Hye Yoon landed her biggest supporting role in the 2017 action thriller film Memoir of a Murderer
Image Credits- Kim Hye Yoon’s Instagram
Biggest supporting role
In the affluent neighborhood of SKY Castle, four housewives find themselves embroiled in a series of conflicts as they vie to ensure their children outshine all others in every aspect imaginable
Image Credits- JTBC
Sky Castle
In 1987 Seoul, Youngro, from a prestigious university, helps Suho, when he jumps into a women's dormitory, sparking an enduring love story
Image Credits- JTBC
Snowdrop
After her father is left comatose following a mysterious car accident, a determined young woman embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind the incident
Image Credits- LiTTLE BiG PiCTURES
The Girl on a Bulldozer
Image Credits- CJ Entertainment
Kim Yong communicates with Kim Mu Nee via a vintage radio, discovering they live in different time periods—Kim Yong in 1999 and Kim Mu Nee in 2022. Despite the temporal gap, they support each other through life's ups and downs
Ditto
A high school girl discovers she's a character in a comic book whose fate is controlled by the writer. Determined to find true love, she takes charge of her destiny and changes the plot to suit her desires
Image Credits- MBC
Extraordinary You
Ra Yi Eon, a secret agent of the Joseon dynasty, crosses paths with Kim Jo Yi, a divorcee, leading to complications when they embark on a mission to expose corrupt politicians
Secret Royal Inspector & Joy
Image Credits-tvN
In this upcoming K-drama, the story revolves around Ryu Sun Jae, a top star who tragically ends his life, and his romantic journey with Im Sol, who goes back in time to save him