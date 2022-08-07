Heading 3

Kim & Kanye's co-parenting relationship

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separated, the former couple has been doing everything to make sure it is what's best for the kids

Looking out

Image: Getty Images

The duo has reportedly been supportive of each other when it comes to raising their kids amid their co-parenting journey

Supportive

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Previously, Entertainment Tonight reported how "family time" has always been crucial for Kim and it's her highest priority even while co-parenting

Family Time

Image: Getty Images 

Kim and Kanye have always remained cordial for the sake of their kids and even went on a museum visit as a family last year despite their split

Museum Visits

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Kanye on Ellen's show and said, "I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective."

Hopeful

Image: Getty Images

In March, Kanye made some public statements about Kim not letting him see his kids and also called her out for letting their daughter North TikTok

Feud

Image: Getty Images

Following his public attack on her and also her relationship with Pete Davidson, it was reported by a source to US Weekly that Kim was "deeply hurt."

Deeply Hurt

Image: Getty Images

Although it seems Kim and Kanye's bond has repaired since their feud earlier this year and recently Kim also promoted West's brand along with their kids on social media

Brand Campaign

Image: Getty Images

Amid reports that Kim Kardashian has split from Pete Davidson, it was reported that Kim and Kanye are getting along and communicating amid divorce

Communicating

Image: Getty Images

While the divorce proceedings continue between the two, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kimye have been "co-parenting in a healthy way."

Divorce

