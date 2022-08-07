Heading 3
Kim & Kanye's co-parenting relationship
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separated, the former couple has been doing everything to make sure it is what's best for the kids
Looking out
Image: Getty Images
The duo has reportedly been supportive of each other when it comes to raising their kids amid their co-parenting journey
Supportive
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Previously, Entertainment Tonight reported how "family time" has always been crucial for Kim and it's her highest priority even while co-parenting
Family Time
Image: Getty Images
Kim and Kanye have always remained cordial for the sake of their kids and even went on a museum visit as a family last year despite their split
Museum Visits
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Kanye on Ellen's show and said, "I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective."
Hopeful
Image: Getty Images
In March, Kanye made some public statements about Kim not letting him see his kids and also called her out for letting their daughter North TikTok
Feud
Image: Getty Images
Following his public attack on her and also her relationship with Pete Davidson, it was reported by a source to US Weekly that Kim was "deeply hurt."
Deeply Hurt
Image: Getty Images
Although it seems Kim and Kanye's bond has repaired since their feud earlier this year and recently Kim also promoted West's brand along with their kids on social media
Brand Campaign
Image: Getty Images
Amid reports that Kim Kardashian has split from Pete Davidson, it was reported that Kim and Kanye are getting along and communicating amid divorce
Communicating
Image: Getty Images
While the divorce proceedings continue between the two, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kimye have been "co-parenting in a healthy way."
Divorce
