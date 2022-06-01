Heading 3
Kim Kardashian & North West's best snaps
Surabhi Redkar
MAY 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian and North West indulged in some cute night cuddles as the mother-daughter duo dressed up in matching night suits and clicked some goofy selfies
Matching Night Suits
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This selfie is a perfect click thanks to Kim and North's sweet expressions. The duo surely know how to light up a frame with their charm
Selfie Time
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This photo captures the sweet bond between Kim and North as mommy Kardashian sweetly hugs her beloved daughter for a happy click
Happy Smiles
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This photo is special considering it has Kim Kardashian spending time with both her daughters, North and Chicago West
Girls Trip
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim and North love twinning in outfits and this click is yet another example of how well the duo pull off matching outfits
Twinning
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim and North's sweet mother-daughter relationship reflects in the adorable moments the duo share with each other such as this one when they donned the same hairstyles
Best Duo
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian captured the moment when her oldest daughter was set to go off to school with a perfectly sunkissed morning click
Sunkissed Snap
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This photo of Kim and North from their Halloween celebrations of 2019 when they dressed up as the Flintstones family is beyond epic
Halloween Fun
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
North West features on Kim's Instagram account quite often and this 2019 click was all about her daughter wanting to show how she's lost her front tooth
Toothy Grin
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim and North's perfect summer click showcases them aboard a jetski amid the blue waters and it's a frame-worthy snap
Beachside Fun
