Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson : Best Snaps

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This is the photo that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their relationship Instagram official with and it's one of their coolest photos together

Instagram Official

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This adorable photo of the duo from The Kardashians premiere was posted by Kim on her Instagram and it captured how smitten the duo were

Cosy Click

Image: Getty Images

Kim and Pete made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents dinner and the duo looked stunning together in their best fashion avatars

Red Carpet Glam

Image: Getty Images 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson walked the Met Gala red carpet together and the duo looked happy as they put their best fashion foot forward

Met Gala 

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian had also shared loved-up photos with Pete Davidson as the duo shared kisses on her Instagram and even added cute filters to them

Instagram PDA

Image: Getty Images

Kim and Pete were once clicked while being out for a stroll in London and it was a delight to see the duo walking hand-in-hand

London Outing

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This photo of Kim and Pete from their beachy vacation as they stole a kiss amid the blue waters is beyond gorgeous

Beach Vacay

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This adorable selfie of Kim posing with a pout and Davidson giving a bright wide smile captured the duo's sweet bond

Selfie Time 

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This selfie of Pete giving a goofy pose with Kim Kardashian in the background is also an adorable photo

Goofy Click

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This is another photo of the duo from their Tahiti vacation where they were seen sweetly gazing at each other

Tahiti Vacay

