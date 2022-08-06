Heading 3
Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson : Best Snaps
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This is the photo that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their relationship Instagram official with and it's one of their coolest photos together
Instagram Official
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This adorable photo of the duo from The Kardashians premiere was posted by Kim on her Instagram and it captured how smitten the duo were
Cosy Click
Image: Getty Images
Kim and Pete made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents dinner and the duo looked stunning together in their best fashion avatars
Red Carpet Glam
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson walked the Met Gala red carpet together and the duo looked happy as they put their best fashion foot forward
Met Gala
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian had also shared loved-up photos with Pete Davidson as the duo shared kisses on her Instagram and even added cute filters to them
Instagram PDA
Image: Getty Images
Kim and Pete were once clicked while being out for a stroll in London and it was a delight to see the duo walking hand-in-hand
London Outing
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This photo of Kim and Pete from their beachy vacation as they stole a kiss amid the blue waters is beyond gorgeous
Beach Vacay
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This adorable selfie of Kim posing with a pout and Davidson giving a bright wide smile captured the duo's sweet bond
Selfie Time
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This selfie of Pete giving a goofy pose with Kim Kardashian in the background is also an adorable photo
Goofy Click
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
This is another photo of the duo from their Tahiti vacation where they were seen sweetly gazing at each other
Tahiti Vacay
