 Surabhi Redkar

May 09, 2022

Kim Kardashian & Psalm West's cute snaps

Hugs and Kisses

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This sweet click of Kim Kardashian with her son Psalm West is beyond adorable as it captures the duo sharing a sweet mother-son moment

This click of Kim Kardashian with all four kids including North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm West is frame-worthy. Kim radiates with happiness in this photo

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim & the Kids

This throwback photo of Psalm West when he had just begun walking showcases him with Kim Kardashian in a rather sweet moment

Baby Psalm West

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian called Psalm West the ‘sweetest ever’ as she shared this photo on her Instagram while revealing how he's the calmest baby ever

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Snuggles with Psalm

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian and her kids posed for the perfect photo on the beach during their Bahamas vacay in 2019. It's adorable how cutely Kim can be seen holding baby Psalm in this click

Beachside Fun

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This Christmas Eve snap from 2019 showcases Kim and her kids along with their father Kanye West. Baby Psalm can be seen being sweetly held by West

Christmas Eve

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim's sweet selfie with her boys Saint and Psalm West is one of the cutest photos she has shared on her Instagram. Saint can be seen posing with baby Psalm in this photo

Saint and Psalm

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

While Kim herself is not in this photo, sharing this picture of all four of her kids, the proud mother wrote, "My whole heart."

Kim's heartwarming photo

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This photo is special as Kim and her kids can be seen posing alongside her grandmother Mary Jo. It's an iconic family photo

The Family Moment

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This photo of Kim Kardashian and all her four kids being all decked up for Christmas is from their 2020 celebration at Kourtney Kardashian's house

Christmas with kids

