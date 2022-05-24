Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 24, 2022
Kim Kardashian’s quotes about Kanye West
Yin and Yang
“He’s taught me to have more of an opinion. I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance,” Kim gushed during an interview
“Five years ago today, I married my best friend,” Kim expressed on the pair’s wedding anniversary in 2019
A milestone
“He’s the most romantic guy I have ever met,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show. “He’s better than any movie or romantic novel”
Hearts and flowers
“He really is a hands-on dad. He’s not a diaper[-changing] kind of guy and that’s OK. But he would! If it’s an emergency, he will”
On being a dad
“I have this best friend who understands me and helps me through all my tough experiences, and vice versa, you know?” the proud mother of four told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2013
Best friend
“I’m so proud of you, babe, for doing exactly what’s in your heart,” Kim declared following Kanye’s Coachella 2019 Sunday Service performance
Blessed
“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him”
Supportive
On his music career
“He’s a musical genius, so I would be honored to work with Kanye”
“Thank you to Kanye, even, for really introducing me to the fashion world”
Thankful post divorce
“My marriage with Kanye ... was, is, so real,” she told Andy Cohen, per People. “That, to me, was like my first real marriage”
Post June celebrations
