Kim Kardashian's looks
through the years
KUWTK
This throwback photo of Kim Kardashian is from the premiere of the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that shot her to fame.
Turning 30
Over a decade ago as Kim Kardashian turned 30, the reality TV star celebrated with a big bash as she stepped out wearing this silver outfit for the same.
Miami Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian was seen sporting a figure-hugging pink dress as she attended the Miami Fashion Week back in 2007.
This photo from 2010 is from when Kim launched her new Kim Kardashian fragrance and she was seen wearing a black leather dress.
Kim's Fragrance
Kim Kardashian showcased a blonde look in 2013 and it was when she had begun to experiment more with her fashion as well.
Kim's Blonde Look
Maternity Style
Kim Kardashian showcased her bold maternity style in 2015 when she rocked this sheer outfit as she attended the LACMA 2015 gala.
Met Gala 2019
One of Kim's most iconic looks happened to be the "wet dress" she wore at Met Gala 2019 as she arrived with Kanye West.
The Kardashians Premiere
in 2021, Kim Kardashian and her family returned with a new reality show and at the premiere event Kim stunned everyone with her liquid latex gown.
Mother-Daughter Duo
Kim Kardashian showcased her platinum blonde hair as she attended the Paris Fashion Week with daughter North West and the mother-daughter duo twinned with nose rings.
Marilyn Monroe Dress
Kim Kardashian left everyone speechless as she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress 1962 at the Met Gala 2022.
