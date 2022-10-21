Heading 3

Kim Kardashian's looks
through the years

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

KUWTK

This throwback photo of Kim Kardashian is from the premiere of the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that shot her to fame.

Image: Getty Images

Turning 30

Over a decade ago as Kim Kardashian turned 30, the reality TV star celebrated with a big bash as she stepped out wearing this silver outfit for the same.

Image: Getty Images

Miami Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian was seen sporting a figure-hugging pink dress as she attended the Miami Fashion Week back in 2007.

Image: Getty Images 

This photo from 2010 is from when Kim launched her new Kim Kardashian fragrance and she was seen wearing a black leather dress.

Kim's Fragrance

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian showcased a blonde look in 2013 and it was when she had begun to experiment more with her fashion as well.

Kim's Blonde Look

Image: Getty Images

Maternity Style 

Kim Kardashian showcased her bold maternity style in 2015 when she rocked this sheer outfit as she attended the LACMA 2015 gala.

Image: Getty Images

Met Gala 2019

One of Kim's most iconic looks happened to be the "wet dress" she wore at Met Gala 2019 as she arrived with Kanye West.

Image: Getty Images

The Kardashians Premiere

in 2021, Kim Kardashian and her family returned with a new reality show and at the premiere event Kim stunned everyone with her liquid latex gown.

Image: Getty Images

Mother-Daughter Duo

Kim Kardashian showcased her platinum blonde hair as she attended the Paris Fashion Week with daughter North West and the mother-daughter duo twinned with nose rings.

Image: Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe Dress

Kim Kardashian left everyone speechless as she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress 1962 at the Met Gala 2022. 

