Kim Kardashian's

quotes on her exes

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Biggest Fan

Kim Kardashian called herself ex Kanye West's biggest fan as she said, "I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family.”

Image: Getty Images

Cutie

Despite their breakup, Kim Kardashian described Pete Davidson as a "cutie" and described him as a good person while praising him

Image: Getty Images

Pathological Liar

Kim slammed her ex Ray J in 2018 after he commented on her sex life and said, "shows he's a pathological liar" on Twitter

Image: Getty Images

During her SNL hosting debut, Kim took a jibe at Kanye West and said, "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

SNL Jibe

Image: Getty Images

72-Day Marriage

Kim Kardashian reflected on her 72-day marriage with Kris Humphries and said, "I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I just didn't know to deal."

Image: Getty Images

Reggie Bush

One of Kim Kardashian's earliest romances was with Reggie Bush. Back in 2010, she spoke about their relationship and said, "We balance each other out."

Image: Getty Images

Best Human Being

Kim gushed about Pete Davidson on The Kardashians and said, "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart."

Image: Getty Images

Fashion Icon

After receiving the Fashion Icon award at People's Choice Awards in 2021, Kim thanked Kanye and said, "Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world."

Image: Getty Images

DTF

Kim admitted on The Kardashians that she made the first move on Pete Davidson after hearing about his BDE and said, "I was basically DTF."

Image: Getty Images

Being Opinionated

Kim spoke about how ex Kanye West taught her to be more opinionated and said, "He’s taught me to have more of an opinion. I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious."

