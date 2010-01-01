Kim Kardashian's
quotes on her exes
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Biggest Fan
Kim Kardashian called herself ex Kanye West's biggest fan as she said, "I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family.”
Image: Getty Images
Cutie
Despite their breakup, Kim Kardashian described Pete Davidson as a "cutie" and described him as a good person while praising him
Image: Getty Images
Pathological Liar
Kim slammed her ex Ray J in 2018 after he commented on her sex life and said, "shows he's a pathological liar" on Twitter
Image: Getty Images
During her SNL hosting debut, Kim took a jibe at Kanye West and said, "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”
SNL Jibe
Image: Getty Images
72-Day Marriage
Kim Kardashian reflected on her 72-day marriage with Kris Humphries and said, "I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I just didn't know to deal."
Image: Getty Images
Reggie Bush
One of Kim Kardashian's earliest romances was with Reggie Bush. Back in 2010, she spoke about their relationship and said, "We balance each other out."
Image: Getty Images
Best Human Being
Kim gushed about Pete Davidson on The Kardashians and said, "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart."
Image: Getty Images
Fashion Icon
After receiving the Fashion Icon award at People's Choice Awards in 2021, Kim thanked Kanye and said, "Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world."
Image: Getty Images
DTF
Kim admitted on The Kardashians that she made the first move on Pete Davidson after hearing about his BDE and said, "I was basically DTF."
Image: Getty Images
Being Opinionated
Kim spoke about how ex Kanye West taught her to be more opinionated and said, "He’s taught me to have more of an opinion. I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious."
