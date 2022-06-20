Heading 3
Kim Kardashian's quotes on Pete Davidson
JUNE 20, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian gushed about Pete Davidson's personality saying,"I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things."
Best Heart
Image: Getty Images
Kim spoke about her connection with Davidson and said, "We have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in."
Connection
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian revealed that it was their SNL kiss that got her interested in Pete and said: "When we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe."
The Vibe
Image: Getty Images
Kim described Pete as the "best human being" she has ever met and said, "He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace."
Best Human Being
Image: Getty Images
Kim noted that if there's one word that truly describes Pete, it's "genuine" and also stated that he is very humble
Perfect Word
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim revealed what makes her relationship with Pete different and said, "I actually don't care if I go out like this and have no makeup on. It is the most refreshing feeling."
Relationship
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
On The Kardashians, Kim revealed what Pete said to her after they completed two months of dating, "I am going to grow on you. Just wait. I give it four months in and you are going to be obsessed."
Two Months
Image: Getty Images
Kim revealed how made the first move on Pete Davidson as she said it was her who asked for the comedian's number after their SNL meet
First Move
Image: Getty Images
Kim revealed that she had heard about Pete Davidson's BDE and said, "I was just thinking like, 'heard about this BDE, need to get out there."
Something Different
Image: Getty Images
Kim gushed about her relationship with Pete being normal and said, "I never knew you can just be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym."
Normal Relationship
