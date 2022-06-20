Heading 3

Kim Kardashian's quotes on Pete Davidson

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian gushed about Pete Davidson's personality saying,"I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things."

Best Heart

Image: Getty Images

Kim spoke about her connection with Davidson and said, "We have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in."

Connection

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian revealed that it was their SNL kiss that got her interested in Pete and said: "When we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe."

The Vibe

Image: Getty Images

Kim described Pete as the "best human being" she has ever met and said, "He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace."

Best Human Being

Image: Getty Images

Kim noted that if there's one word that truly describes Pete, it's "genuine" and also stated that he is very humble

Perfect Word

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim revealed what makes her relationship with Pete different and said, "I actually don't care if I go out like this and have no makeup on. It is the most refreshing feeling."

Relationship

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

On The Kardashians, Kim revealed what Pete said to her after they completed two months of dating, "I am going to grow on you. Just wait. I give it four months in and you are going to be obsessed."

Two Months

Image: Getty Images

Kim revealed how made the first move on Pete Davidson as she said it was her who asked for the comedian's number after their SNL meet

First Move

Image: Getty Images

Kim revealed that she had heard about Pete Davidson's BDE and said, "I was just thinking like, 'heard about this BDE, need to get out there."

Something Different

Image: Getty Images

Kim gushed about her relationship with Pete being normal and said, "I never knew you can just be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym."

Normal Relationship

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Big reveals

Click Here