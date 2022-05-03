Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 04, 2022
Kim Kardashian's sweet family moments
Happy Easter
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm cuddled up to their mom in matching Easter pajamas
Kim matched her eldest daughter in heart-patterned pajamas while snapping silly selfies
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
With Northie
It’s safe to say that Kim really likes to twin with her kids
Twinning
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
We can’t get over this adorable picture of Kim with Saint
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
With Saint
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Though Kim and Kanye are not together anymore, this happy family picture is making us all feel nostalgic
Happy Family
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
“Me and my girls,” the law student captioned beach photos via Instagram
Kim with her girls
Image; Kim Kardashian Instagram
This picture proves Kim has a great bond with all her kids
Too adorable
Image; Kim Kardashian Instagram
The Selfish author gave a glimpse of “mom life on vacay” while trying to tan as her three youngest kids surrounded her
Mom life on vacay
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian celebrated son Saint's 5th birthday with a sweet tribute during a family trip to Lake Tahoe. "One of my life's soul mates," she gushed via Instagram
Saint's 5th birthday
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
"My sweet babies," the makeup mogul captioned a series of snaps of her and West's four kids standing in a row
Sweet babies
