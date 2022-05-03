Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's sweet family moments

Happy Easter

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm cuddled up to their mom in matching Easter pajamas

Kim matched her eldest daughter in heart-patterned pajamas while snapping silly selfies

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

With Northie

It’s safe to say that Kim really likes to twin with her kids

Twinning

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

We can’t get over this adorable picture of Kim with Saint

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

With Saint

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram 

Though Kim and Kanye are not together anymore, this happy family picture is making us all feel nostalgic

Happy Family

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

“Me and my girls,” the law student captioned beach photos via Instagram

Kim with her girls

Image; Kim Kardashian Instagram

This picture proves Kim has a great bond with all her kids

Too adorable

Image; Kim Kardashian Instagram

The Selfish author gave a glimpse of “mom life on vacay” while trying to tan as her three youngest kids surrounded her

Mom life on vacay

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian celebrated son Saint's 5th birthday with a sweet tribute during a family trip to Lake Tahoe. "One of my life's soul mates," she gushed via Instagram

Saint's 5th birthday

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

"My sweet babies," the makeup mogul captioned a series of snaps of her and West's four kids standing in a row

Sweet babies

