Kim Se-jeong's Top 10 Iconic Roles

Playing Chae Yong-ju, an army veteran, in this romantic comedy, Se-jeong brings warmth and charm to the character. Her portrayal lights up this sweet series
Brewing Love (2024)
Image: Imdb
Se-jeong proves to be excellent as Shin Ha-ri, a lady who goes on a blind date with her company's CEO. This romantic comedy was an international success, and she was able to display her sense of humor and on-screen chemistry with co-stars
Business Proposal (2022)
Image: Imdb
As Do Ha-na, Se-jeong becomes a member of a group of demon hunters in this action series. Her character alternates between emotional depth and action-packed fight scenes
The Uncanny Counter (2020–2023)
Image: Imdb
Hong Yi Young tries to recover her lost memories from that day. Se-jeong's nuanced performance adds intrigue to the mystery-romance
I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019)
Image: Imdb
Starring as a former judo athlete turned webtoon editor, Oh Ma-eum, Kim Se-jeong delivers a heartfelt performance
Today's Webtoon (2022)
Image: Imdb
School 2017 was Kim Se-jeong's breakout role as Ra Eun-ho, a high school student with dreams of becoming a webtoon artist
School 2017 (2017)
Image: Imdb
Se-jeong takes on a unique role in this unique space variety show
Galileo: Awakened Universe (2018)
Image: TVN
Kim Sejeong was a mentor on the 2023-2024 reality competition show, guiding aspiring idols
Universe Ticket (2023)
Image: SBS
In her first upcoming historical drama, Se-jeong plays Park Dal-yi, a commoner who shares a body with the crown prince