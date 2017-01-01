Heading 3

MAY 29, 2025

Kim Se-jeong's Top 10 Iconic Roles

Ipshita Chakraborty

ENTERTAINMENT

Playing Chae Yong-ju, an army veteran, in this romantic comedy, Se-jeong brings warmth and charm to the character. Her portrayal lights up this sweet series

Brewing Love (2024)

Image: Imdb

Se-jeong proves to be excellent as Shin Ha-ri, a lady who goes on a blind date with her company's CEO. This romantic comedy was an international success, and she was able to display her sense of humor and on-screen chemistry with co-stars

Business Proposal (2022)

Image: Imdb

As Do Ha-na, Se-jeong becomes a member of a group of demon hunters in this action series. Her character alternates between emotional depth and action-packed fight scenes

The Uncanny Counter (2020–2023)

Image: Imdb

Hong Yi Young tries to recover her lost memories from that day. Se-jeong's nuanced performance adds intrigue to the mystery-romance

I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019)

Image: Imdb

Starring as a former judo athlete turned webtoon editor, Oh Ma-eum, Kim Se-jeong delivers a heartfelt performance

Today's Webtoon (2022)

Image: Imdb

School 2017 was Kim Se-jeong's breakout role as Ra Eun-ho, a high school student with dreams of becoming a webtoon artist

School 2017 (2017)

Image: Imdb

Se-jeong takes on a unique role in this unique space variety show

Galileo: Awakened Universe (2018)

Image: TVN

Kim Sejeong was a mentor on the 2023-2024 reality competition show, guiding aspiring idols

Universe Ticket (2023)

Image: SBS

In her first upcoming historical drama, Se-jeong plays Park Dal-yi, a commoner who shares a body with the crown prince

The Moon Flows in This River (2025)

Image: Instagram/Kim Sejeong

