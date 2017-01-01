Heading 3

Kim Seon Ho’s Best
 K-dramas and Movies

Sugandha Srivastava

june 19, 2023

Entertainment

Kim Seon Ho, admired for his smile and generosity, started in theater before transitioning to screen acting in 2017

Kim Seon Ho 

Source: Kim Seon Ho Instagram

Kim Seon Ho's talent has brought him widespread acclaim in captivating roles, making these dramas a must-watch while anticipating his film The Childe

Debut Movie

Source: Kim Seon Ho Instagram

In the drama, Kim Seon Ho portrays Hong Du Sik, a kind and capable man known as Chief Hong, always ready to aid the villagers

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Source: tvN

Kim Seon Ho plays Han Ji Pyeong, an investment team leader known as "The Gordon Ramsay of Investments." He's harsh to colleagues but kind to Choi Won Deok

Start-Up

Source: tvN

Kim Seon Ho portrays Jung Jae Yoon, a magistrate and secret advisor to the crown prince. Face blindness hinders him from recognizing the amnesiac prince

100 Days My Prince

Source: tvN

Kim Seon Ho takes on a challenging role as Oh Jin Gyu, a spoiled rich boy who transforms after meeting a true friend

Strongest Deliveryman

Source: KBS2

Kim Seon Ho delivers an astonishing performance as Goo Soo Chang, a cunning conman on a mission for justice

Two Cops

Source: MBC

Seon Ho stars as Kim Rae Wan in a 4-episode mini-series, where a one-night stand challenges his friendship with Han Eun-sung

You Drive Me Crazy

Source: MBC

Kim Seon Ho joins the cast of Welcome to Waikiki 2 as Cha Woo Shik, a singer who reunites with his first love at the guesthouse

Welcome to Waikiki 2

Source: JTBC

Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of Go Ji Seok, a skilled police officer who prefers a stable life until a new partner disrupts his routine

Catch The Ghost

Source: tvN

