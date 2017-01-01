Kim Seon Ho, admired for his smile and generosity, started in theater before transitioning to screen acting in 2017
Kim Seon Ho
Kim Seon Ho's talent has brought him widespread acclaim in captivating roles, making these dramas a must-watch while anticipating his film The Childe
Debut Movie
In the drama, Kim Seon Ho portrays Hong Du Sik, a kind and capable man known as Chief Hong, always ready to aid the villagers
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Kim Seon Ho plays Han Ji Pyeong, an investment team leader known as "The Gordon Ramsay of Investments." He's harsh to colleagues but kind to Choi Won Deok
Start-Up
Kim Seon Ho portrays Jung Jae Yoon, a magistrate and secret advisor to the crown prince. Face blindness hinders him from recognizing the amnesiac prince
100 Days My Prince
Kim Seon Ho takes on a challenging role as Oh Jin Gyu, a spoiled rich boy who transforms after meeting a true friend
Strongest Deliveryman
Kim Seon Ho delivers an astonishing performance as Goo Soo Chang, a cunning conman on a mission for justice
Two Cops
Seon Ho stars as Kim Rae Wan in a 4-episode mini-series, where a one-night stand challenges his friendship with Han Eun-sung
You Drive Me Crazy
Kim Seon Ho joins the cast of Welcome to Waikiki 2 as Cha Woo Shik, a singer who reunites with his first love at the guesthouse
Welcome to Waikiki 2
Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of Go Ji Seok, a skilled police officer who prefers a stable life until a new partner disrupts his routine
Catch The Ghost
