Kim Taehyung strikes a smile for the camera as he dresses up in slides, sweatpants and a sweatshirt
Time On The Beach
Source: V Instagram
V spends some blissful moments under the sun
Time To Shine
Source: V Instagram
BTS’ Kim Taehyung styles his cute dog-printed jumper with baggy black pants and a crystal necklace
Chic Look
Source: V Instagram
It’s giving 70’s biker look with bootcut pants and a fringed leather jacket
70’s Vibe
Source: V Instagram
No one can carry a fuzzy cheetah print long trench coat like V!
Cheetah Print
Source: V Instagram
V looks suave in a striped shirt and shorts paired with black shades and ruffled hair
Day In Stripes
Source: V Instagram
Mirror selfies can never go wrong with a crew-cut shirt and washed-out blue denim jeans
Behind The Scenes
Source: V Instagram
Spring has sprung with Taehyung’s look in a floral jacket and colourful pants
Floral Drip
Source: V Instagram
V looks effortlessly chic in an all-time classic brown refined suit
Timeless Look
Source: V Instagram
Get rid of your mid-day blues with this look of BTS’ Taehyung casually wearing contrasting colours of midnight blue and fuschia pink
Midnight Blue
Source: V Instagram
