Heading 3

Kim Taehyung: BTS’ V’s effortless looks

Sugandha Srivastava

April 1, 2023

Entertainment

Kim Taehyung strikes a smile for the camera as he dresses up in slides, sweatpants and a sweatshirt

Time On The Beach 

Source: V Instagram 

V spends some blissful moments under the sun

Time To Shine

Source: V Instagram 

BTS’ Kim Taehyung styles his cute dog-printed jumper with baggy black pants and a crystal necklace

Chic Look

Source: V Instagram 

It’s giving 70’s biker look with bootcut pants and a fringed leather jacket

70’s Vibe

Source: V Instagram 

No one can carry a fuzzy cheetah print long trench coat like V!

Cheetah Print

Source: V Instagram 

V looks suave in a striped shirt and shorts paired with black shades and ruffled hair

Day In Stripes

Source: V Instagram 

Mirror selfies can never go wrong with a crew-cut shirt and washed-out blue denim jeans

Behind The Scenes

Source: V Instagram 

Spring has sprung with Taehyung’s look in a floral jacket and colourful pants

Floral Drip

Source: V Instagram 

V looks effortlessly chic in an all-time classic brown refined suit

Timeless Look

Source: V Instagram 

Get rid of your mid-day blues with this look of BTS’ Taehyung casually wearing contrasting colours of midnight blue and fuschia pink 

Midnight Blue

Source: V Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here