Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 19, 2022
Kimye: Through the years
Relationship official
Image: Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian took their relationship public in the spring of 2012. That April, the Grammy winner released his song Cold, which name-dropped Kardashian
After a whirlwind romance, it was confirmed in December 2012 that Kim was pregnant with her first child. West celebrated the news by referring to the star as his “baby mama” on stage
Image: Getty Images
Pregnant with first child
Kardashian and West welcomed their first child together, a daughter named North, in June 2013
North West
Image: Getty Images
Four months after becoming parents, West popped the question in front of Kardashian’s family and friends on her birthday
Image: Getty Images
Proposal
Image: Getty Images
The twosome exchanged vows in Florence, Italy, in front of their family and friends on May 24, 2014
Tied the knot
Image: Getty Images
Kardashian gave birth to son Saint in December 2015. "Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning," a statement on her site read at the time
Saint West
Image: Getty Images
The duo welcomed their daughter Chicago in January 2018 through surrogacy
Third child
Image: Getty Images
West and Kardashian welcomed their fourth child, a son named Psalm, via gestational carrier on May 10, 2019
Fourth child
Image: Getty Images
Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Her filing came after weeks of reports that the duo were headed for a split after “a big fight”
Divorce
Image: Getty Images
It was confirmed that a judge granted Kim’s request to be declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from West. Soon after, Kim went Instagram official with beau Pete Davidson
Legally single
