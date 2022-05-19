Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 19, 2022

Kimye: Through the years

Relationship official

Image: Getty Images

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian took their relationship public in the spring of 2012. That April, the Grammy winner released his song Cold, which name-dropped Kardashian

After a whirlwind romance, it was confirmed in December 2012 that Kim was pregnant with her first child. West celebrated the news by referring to the star as his “baby mama” on stage

Image: Getty Images

Pregnant with first child

Kardashian and West welcomed their first child together, a daughter named North, in June 2013

North West

Image: Getty Images

Four months after becoming parents, West popped the question in front of Kardashian’s family and friends on her birthday

Image: Getty Images

Proposal

Image: Getty Images

The twosome exchanged vows in Florence, Italy, in front of their family and friends on May 24, 2014

Tied the knot

Image: Getty Images

Kardashian gave birth to son Saint in December 2015. "Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning," a statement on her site read at the time

Saint West

Image: Getty Images

The duo welcomed their daughter Chicago in January 2018 through surrogacy

Third child

Image: Getty Images

West and Kardashian welcomed their fourth child, a son named Psalm, via gestational carrier on May 10, 2019

​​Fourth child

Image: Getty Images

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Her filing came after weeks of reports that the duo were headed for a split after “a big fight”

Divorce

Image: Getty Images

It was confirmed that a judge granted Kim’s request to be declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from West. Soon after, Kim went Instagram official with beau Pete Davidson

Legally single

