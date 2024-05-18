Heading 3

‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Anirudh

After his Massive comeback in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is next gearing up for King 

Shah Rukh Khan 

Titled King, the action drama will star Shah Rukh Khan as an Underworld Don 

King 

Suhana Khan is set to play a parallel lead to SRK in the movie. It will mark her big screen debut after The Archies 

Suhana Khan Debut

According to the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan is reuniting with music sensation Anirudh Ravichander for King

 Reunion with Anirudh 

Previously, Anirudh had composed the music of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which turned to be the Industry hit last year 

 Previous Collab 

An official announcement is expected with a video asset. Reportedly, Anirudh is already working on the theme music of the film

Announcement 

King will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, best known for Kahani, Badla, and Jaane Jaan 

 Director 

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are jointly producing the movie while Sid is also overseeing the action blocks of the movie 

 Producers 

The makers are targeting August 2024 to take the movie to floors 

Shooting 

King is expected to hit the theaters in 2025 

 Release Date 

