Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 18, 2024
‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Anirudh
After his Massive comeback in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is next gearing up for King
Shah Rukh Khan
Image Credits: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Titled King, the action drama will star Shah Rukh Khan as an Underworld Don
King
Image Credits: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Suhana Khan is set to play a parallel lead to SRK in the movie. It will mark her big screen debut after The Archies
Suhana Khan Debut
Image Credits: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
According to the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan is reuniting with music sensation Anirudh Ravichander for King
Reunion with Anirudh
Image Credits: Anirudh's Instagram
Previously, Anirudh had composed the music of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which turned to be the Industry hit last year
Previous Collab
Image Credits: Anirudh's Instagram
An official announcement is expected with a video asset. Reportedly, Anirudh is already working on the theme music of the film
Announcement
Image Credits: Anirudh's Instagram
King will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, best known for Kahani, Badla, and Jaane Jaan
Director
Image Credits: IMDB
Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are jointly producing the movie while Sid is also overseeing the action blocks of the movie
Image Credits: Siddhant Anand’s Instagram
Producers
The makers are targeting August 2024 to take the movie to floors
Image Credits: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Shooting
King is expected to hit the theaters in 2025
Release Date
Image Credits: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
