Kingdom season 3: What’s known so far
As fans eagerly await the return of Netflix's Korean zombie series 'Kingdom' here is everything you need to know
Despite the show's immense popularity, Netflix has yet to decide the release dates of the show
It's been more than 2 years since season 2 of this series hit the screens
Despite being delayed fans are eagerly waiting for the third season
Though there were any competitive dramas released during the pandemic, like Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead
Fans remained loyal to Kingdom due to its hooking plot and screenwriting
With the plot thickening, Season 3 is poised to continue the truth behind the plague's origin
Kingdom first premiered in January 2019, and season two arrived just over a year later in March 2020
It’s likely that the new season will pick up where the second season left off, with Lee Chang, Seo-bi, and Yeong-shin exploring the north
Unfortunately, with no news about when the show will return, we're yet to get any kind of trailer or even a teaser of what's to come
