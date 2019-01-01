Heading 3

Kingdom season 3: What’s known so far

As fans eagerly await the return of Netflix's Korean zombie series 'Kingdom' here is everything you need to know

Despite the show's immense popularity, Netflix has yet to decide the release dates of the show

It's been more than 2 years since season 2 of this series hit the screens

Despite being delayed fans are eagerly waiting for the third season

Though there were any competitive dramas released during the pandemic, like Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead

Fans remained loyal to Kingdom due to its hooking plot and screenwriting

With the plot thickening, Season 3 is poised to continue the truth behind the plague's origin

Kingdom first premiered in January 2019, and season two arrived just over a year later in March 2020

It’s likely that the new season will pick up where the second season left off, with Lee Chang, Seo-bi, and Yeong-shin exploring the north

Unfortunately, with no news about when the show will return, we're yet to get any kind of trailer or even a teaser of what's to come

