Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBER 3, 2023

Entertainment

Kings and Princes in
 K-dramas

King Lee Hwon, devoted to the memory of his love Heo Yeon Woo, investigates her sudden death upon meeting Wol, uncovering political intrigues and hidden secrets

Image Credits- MBC TV

Kim Soo Hyun in Moon Embracing The Sun

King Cheoljong, the current monarch, is a gentle and easy-going figurehead. The true power lies with Queen Sunwon, the widow of the late King Sunjo

Image Credits-tvN

Kim Jung Hyun in Mr. Queen 

The proud and perfectionist grandson of King Yeongjo, he consistently endeavors to be the perfect king. However, the emotional trauma from his father's death lingers in his heart

Image Credits- MBC TV

Lee Junho in The Red Sleeve

Lee Gon, the third king of the Kingdom of Corea, excels in mathematics, equestrianism, and rowing

Image Credits- SBS TV

Lee Min Ho in The King: Eternal Monarch

In Joseon, Danbi is mistakenly taken for a eunuch while serving in the palace, eventually becoming a confidante of King Lee Do, who greatly values knowledge

Image Credits- MBC

Yoon Doo Joon in Splash Splash Love

The series narrates  the tale of King Lee Heon, who imposes a marriage ban following the demise of his crown princess seven years ago

Image Credits- MBC TV

Kim Young Dae in The Forbidden Marriage 

Lee Hwi, a young prince, dies due to mistaken identity. In the wake of her brother's death, Dam Yi, Lee Hwi's hidden twin sister, is compelled to assume the role and duties of the Crown Prince

Image Credits- KBS2

Park Eun Bin The King’s Affection

The ideal crown prince, possessing both intelligence and martial arts skills. His mere presence serves as a protective shield for Queen Hwaryeong

Image Credits- tvN

Bae In Hyuk in Under The Queen’s Umbrella

Lee Yeong, the King's only son and heir, is a smart and lively individual with an unpredictable personality. He has a deep love for arts and music

Image Credits-KBS2

Park Bo Gum in Love In The Moonlight

An idealistic crown prince, after a near-fatal accident, transforms into a low-status man with amnesia. Despite his changed circumstances, Yul's refined speaking style causes annoyance among villagers and lands him in constant trouble

Image Credits- tvN

D.O. in 100 Days My Prince

