King Lee Hwon, devoted to the memory of his love Heo Yeon Woo, investigates her sudden death upon meeting Wol, uncovering political intrigues and hidden secrets
Kim Soo Hyun in Moon Embracing The Sun
King Cheoljong, the current monarch, is a gentle and easy-going figurehead. The true power lies with Queen Sunwon, the widow of the late King Sunjo
Kim Jung Hyun in Mr. Queen
The proud and perfectionist grandson of King Yeongjo, he consistently endeavors to be the perfect king. However, the emotional trauma from his father's death lingers in his heart
Lee Junho in The Red Sleeve
Lee Gon, the third king of the Kingdom of Corea, excels in mathematics, equestrianism, and rowing
Lee Min Ho in The King: Eternal Monarch
In Joseon, Danbi is mistakenly taken for a eunuch while serving in the palace, eventually becoming a confidante of King Lee Do, who greatly values knowledge
Yoon Doo Joon in Splash Splash Love
The series narrates the tale of King Lee Heon, who imposes a marriage ban following the demise of his crown princess seven years ago
Kim Young Dae in The Forbidden Marriage
Lee Hwi, a young prince, dies due to mistaken identity. In the wake of her brother's death, Dam Yi, Lee Hwi's hidden twin sister, is compelled to assume the role and duties of the Crown Prince
Park Eun Bin The King’s Affection
The ideal crown prince, possessing both intelligence and martial arts skills. His mere presence serves as a protective shield for Queen Hwaryeong
Bae In Hyuk in Under The Queen’s Umbrella
Lee Yeong, the King's only son and heir, is a smart and lively individual with an unpredictable personality. He has a deep love for arts and music
Park Bo Gum in Love In The Moonlight
An idealistic crown prince, after a near-fatal accident, transforms into a low-status man with amnesia. Despite his changed circumstances, Yul's refined speaking style causes annoyance among villagers and lands him in constant trouble