Kings of K-dramas

Jung Hae-in's heartfelt performances and emotional depth make him the King of Melodrama. He can bring tears to your eyes with his soulful acting, making viewers feel every emotion
Image: JTBC
King of Melodrama - Jung Hae In
Lee Jong-gi excels in historical dramas, transporting us to different eras. His regal presence and powerful performances truly make him the King of Historical Drama
Image: tvN
King of Historical Drama - Lee Jong Gi
Lee Jung-suk has an incredible ability to create on-screen chemistry with his co-stars. His natural and charismatic interactions with fellow actors make him the King of Chemistry
Image: SBS
King of Chemistry - Lee Jung Suk
Song Joong-ki's action-packed roles and intense stunts earn him the title of King of Action. His athleticism and commitment to his roles make him a force to be reckoned with in action-packed dramas
Image: tvN
King of Action - Song Joong Ki
Kim Soo-hyun often shares the screen with strong and independent female leads. His ability to complement and support these partners makes him the King of Having a Badass Partner
Image: tvN
King of Having a Badass Partner - Kim Soo Hyun
Park Seo-joon's romantic scenes, especially his kisses, are known for their passion and authenticity. He makes every romantic moment feel genuine, earning him the title of King of Kissing in the K-drama world
King of Kissing - Park Seo Joon
Image: tvN
Lee Dong-wook's ethereal and otherworldly roles in fantasy dramas make him the King of Fantasy. His ability to seamlessly blend into supernatural settings and bring these stories to life is truly magical
King of Fantasy - Lee Dong Wook
Image: tvN
Cha Eun-woo's adaptations of webtoon characters are spot-on. His ability to capture the essence of these characters and their unique quirks makes him the King of Webtoon Drama
King of Webtoon Drama - Cha Eun Woo
Image: tvN
Hwang In-yeop's ability to convey deep sadness and heartache in his performances is truly remarkable. He can make audiences feel every ounce of emotion, earning him the title of King of Sadness
King of Sadness - Hwang In Yeop
Image: tvN
Lee Min-ho often portrays wealthy and influential characters. His charismatic and suave portrayals of these roles make him the King of Rich Man, leaving us all envious of his on-screen luxurious lifestyle