Pujya Doss

 October 14, 2023

Entertainment

Kings of K-dramas

Jung Hae-in's heartfelt performances and emotional depth make him the King of Melodrama. He can bring tears to your eyes with his soulful acting, making viewers feel every emotion

Image: JTBC

King of Melodrama - Jung Hae In

Lee Jong-gi excels in historical dramas, transporting us to different eras. His regal presence and powerful performances truly make him the King of Historical Drama

Image: tvN

King of Historical Drama - Lee Jong Gi

Lee Jung-suk has an incredible ability to create on-screen chemistry with his co-stars. His natural and charismatic interactions with fellow actors make him the King of Chemistry

Image: SBS

King of Chemistry - Lee Jung Suk

Song Joong-ki's action-packed roles and intense stunts earn him the title of King of Action. His athleticism and commitment to his roles make him a force to be reckoned with in action-packed dramas

Image: tvN

King of Action - Song Joong Ki

Kim Soo-hyun often shares the screen with strong and independent female leads. His ability to complement and support these partners makes him the King of Having a Badass Partner

Image: tvN

King of Having a Badass Partner - Kim Soo Hyun

Park Seo-joon's romantic scenes, especially his kisses, are known for their passion and authenticity. He makes every romantic moment feel genuine, earning him the title of King of Kissing in the K-drama world

King of Kissing - Park Seo Joon

Image: tvN


Lee Dong-wook's ethereal and otherworldly roles in fantasy dramas make him the King of Fantasy. His ability to seamlessly blend into supernatural settings and bring these stories to life is truly magical

King of Fantasy - Lee Dong Wook

Image: tvN

Cha Eun-woo's adaptations of webtoon characters are spot-on. His ability to capture the essence of these characters and their unique quirks makes him the King of Webtoon Drama

King of Webtoon Drama - Cha Eun Woo

Image: tvN

Hwang In-yeop's ability to convey deep sadness and heartache in his performances is truly remarkable. He can make audiences feel every ounce of emotion, earning him the title of King of Sadness

King of Sadness - Hwang In Yeop

Image: tvN

Lee Min-ho often portrays wealthy and influential characters. His charismatic and suave portrayals of these roles make him the King of Rich Man, leaving us all envious of his on-screen luxurious lifestyle

King of Rich Man - Lee Min Ho

Image: SBS

