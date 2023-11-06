Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 06, 2023
KJo-Hirani: Directors with Zero flops
In a span of his 25 years long career, Karan Johar has directed 7 feature films but never delivered a flop
Karan Johar
Images: IMDb
Rajkumar Hirani is known for many masterpieces- 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS, PK, and others. He is among the most successful directors
Rajkumar Hirani
Images: IMDb
The Pathaan director has never given a flop in his career. He is next directing Fighter with Hrithik Roshan
Siddharth Anand
Images: IMDb
Ayan Mukerji has not directed many movies but has always delivered a successful venture. He is known for Wake Up Sid, YJHD, and Brahmastra
Ayan Mukerji
Images: IMDb
He is a three film director. Known for Stree, Bhediya and Bala
Amar Kaushik
Images: IMDb
Shashank Khaitan is a new director known for the Dulhania series. He has never given a flop
Shashank Khaitan
Images: IMDb
Ali Abbas Zafar has a rich filmography of all successful commercial films. He has never given a flop in his career
Ali Abbas Zafar
Images: IMDb
Farhan Akhtar is known for directing Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, and Don franchise. He is among the most successful directors
Farhan Akhtar
Images: IMDb
Zoya Akhtar
Images: IMDb
Like her brother, Zoya Akhtar has also never given a flop. She is known for Luck BY Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy
Known for directing DDLJ, Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Befikre, Aditya Chopra never failed at the box office. Even Befikre was a decent success
Aditya Chopra
Images: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.