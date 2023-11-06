Heading 3

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

KJo-Hirani: Directors with Zero flops

In a span of his 25 years long career, Karan Johar has directed 7 feature films but never delivered a flop

Karan Johar

Rajkumar Hirani is known for many masterpieces- 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS, PK, and others. He is among the most successful directors

Rajkumar Hirani

The Pathaan director has never given a flop in his career. He is next directing Fighter with Hrithik Roshan

Siddharth Anand

Ayan Mukerji has not directed many movies but has always delivered a successful venture. He is known for Wake Up Sid, YJHD, and Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji

He is a three film director. Known for Stree, Bhediya and Bala

Amar Kaushik

Shashank Khaitan is a new director known for the Dulhania series. He has never given a flop 

 Shashank Khaitan

Ali Abbas Zafar has a rich filmography of all successful commercial films. He has never given a flop in his career

Ali Abbas Zafar

Farhan Akhtar is known for directing Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, and Don franchise. He is among the most successful directors

Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar

Like her brother, Zoya Akhtar has also never given a flop. She is known for Luck BY Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy

Known for directing DDLJ, Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Befikre, Aditya Chopra never failed at the box office. Even Befikre was a decent success

Aditya Chopra

