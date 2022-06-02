Heading 3
KKK 12’s Rubina Dilaik in crop tops
Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a plain black full sleeves top which she has paired with baggy denims
Black solid crop top
Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress looks fashionable in the glam golden shimmery top and puffy sleeves with bell details on wrist. She paired it with golden pants
Shiny puffy sleeves top
Rubina Dilaik is very fond of her fitness and is very fond of aerial workout. In the picture she has sported a blue full sleeves crop top along with a black shorts
Pastel blue athleisure top
The actress has sported a fashionable denim look with a laced crop top and distressed denims. She paired it with blue denim jacket and a multi layer chain
Lacy crop top
The Bigg Boss 14 winner has donned a sporty look with a green tracksuit and covered neck light green crop top
High neck sleeveless top
The actress looks sizzling in the stylish beige crochet crop top as she flaunts her dance moves in the video
Beige crop top
She is creating fashion trends with her brown stringed crop top and white palazzo pants
Brown string tie top
The actress has aced the street style look with her blue loose crop top and black baggy pants. Her curls are matching well with the look
Blue graphic top
Rubina Dilaik is seen enjoying her trip to mountains as she walks on the roads wearing a lemon shade crop top with leather black pants and parka jacket
Lemon yellow top
Rubina Dilaik looks glamorous in shiny translucent crop shirt which she has paired with powder blue earrings and stylish hairclips
Shiny knotted shirt
