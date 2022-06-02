Heading 3

KKK 12’s Rubina Dilaik in crop tops

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 02, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a plain black full sleeves top which she has paired with baggy denims

Black solid crop top

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress looks fashionable in the glam golden shimmery top and puffy sleeves with bell details on wrist. She paired it with golden pants

Shiny puffy sleeves top

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik is very fond of her fitness and is very fond of aerial workout. In the picture she has sported a blue full sleeves crop top along with a black shorts

Pastel blue athleisure top

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

The actress has sported a fashionable denim look with a laced crop top and distressed denims. She paired it with blue denim jacket and a multi layer chain

Lacy crop top

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 winner has donned a sporty look with a green tracksuit and covered neck light green crop top

High neck sleeveless top

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looks sizzling in the stylish beige crochet crop top as she flaunts her dance moves in the video

Beige crop top

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

She is creating fashion trends with her brown stringed crop top and white palazzo pants

Brown string tie top

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress has aced the street style look with her blue loose crop top and black baggy pants. Her curls are matching well with the look

 Blue graphic top

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik is seen enjoying her trip to mountains as she walks on the roads wearing a lemon shade crop top with leather black pants and parka jacket

Lemon yellow top

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik looks glamorous in shiny translucent crop shirt which she has paired with powder blue earrings and stylish hairclips

Shiny knotted shirt

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to Katrina Celebs in brunch looks

Click Here