Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JULY 23, 2023
KKK 13: Know about Dino James
Dino James is a well-known rapper and lyricist with a massive fan following and has 6 Million subscribers on YouTube
#1
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
Dino came from a non-filmy background and has been fond of acting since childhood
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
#2
Dino has appeared in several TV shows in small roles
#3
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
The rapper was not interested in studies and left his house at the age of 18 to fulfill his dreams
#4
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
#5
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
Dino was passionate about being a hero and also enrolled in acting classes
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
#6
Acting being an unstable job, Dino last worked as a fitness trainer
Dino spent 8 years in Mumbai and went back home after no major project. He returned back after 2 years when his friend suggested starting writing instead of acting
#7
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
Dino saw people sing songs composed by him and he decided to become a rapper and make his albums
#8
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
#9
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
Dino’s songs are famous among youth and he earns crores from his songs
Image: Dino James’s Instagram
The rapper will be seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi
#10
