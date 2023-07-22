Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JULY 23, 2023

KKK 13: Know about Dino James

Dino James is a well-known rapper and lyricist with a massive fan following and has 6 Million subscribers on YouTube

Dino came from a non-filmy background and has been fond of acting since childhood

Dino has appeared in several TV shows in small roles

The rapper was not interested in studies and left his house at the age of 18 to fulfill his dreams

Dino was passionate about being a hero and also enrolled in acting classes

Acting being an unstable job, Dino last worked as a fitness trainer

Dino spent 8 years in Mumbai and went back home after no major project. He returned back after 2 years when his friend suggested starting writing instead of acting

Dino saw people sing songs composed by him and he decided to become a rapper and make his albums

Dino’s songs are famous among youth and he earns crores from his songs

The rapper will be seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi

