KKK12 contestants with Rohit Shetty

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 13, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi took to social media to share an intriguing video with Rohit Shetty as she looks pretty with two ponytails and neon green jacket

Shivangi Joshi

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in orange co-ords as she walks with Rohit Shetty

 Rubina Dilaik

Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram

Phulwa actress looked stunning in a pink athleisure with long curls and black sunglasses. She is seen posing with host of KKK12

Jannat Zubair

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Kumkum Bhagya star looks stylish in black athleisure along with neon jacket as she posed with Rohit Shetty

  Sriti Jha

Image source- Pratik Sehajpal instagram

Bigg Boss 15 fame is seen taking blessings of Rohit Shetty as he walks down the stairs with him

 Pratik Sehajpal

Image source- Nishant Bhat instagram

The choreographer has shared picture of Rohit Shetty’s arm around his neck as Nishant wrote that danger can come from anywhere

 Nishant Bhat

Image source- Tushar Kalia instagram

Tushar looks ripped as he walked with Rohit Shetty and wore black sunglasses

 Tushar Kalia

Image source- Faisal Shaikh instagram

Social media sensation wore a snake print outfit and he shared a video where Rohit is seen encouraging him

 Faisal Shaikh

Image source- Erica Packard instagram

Popular model is seen posing in style donning black crop top and joggers as she gets ready for the show

 Erica Packard

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

TV actress Kanika Mann is seen on a tree as Rohit Shetty stands below. Kanika looks adorable in offshoulder jumpsuit

 Kanika Mann

Image source- Mohit Malik instagram

TV star is seen posing with a Rohit Shetty who is seated in a car and Mohit was seen standing outside. He sported a white jacket and black sunglasses

 Mohit Malik

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

The actress created a fun reel with Rohit Shetty as he dropped a jacket and Chetna was seen wearing the jacket

 Chetna Pande

Image source- Rajiv Adatia instagram 

Rajiv is seen posing with the host as Rohit Shetty pinched his cheeks

 Rajiv Adatia

