KKK12 contestants with Rohit Shetty
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 13, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi took to social media to share an intriguing video with Rohit Shetty as she looks pretty with two ponytails and neon green jacket
Shivangi Joshi
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in orange co-ords as she walks with Rohit Shetty
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram
Phulwa actress looked stunning in a pink athleisure with long curls and black sunglasses. She is seen posing with host of KKK12
Jannat Zubair
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Kumkum Bhagya star looks stylish in black athleisure along with neon jacket as she posed with Rohit Shetty
Sriti Jha
Image source- Pratik Sehajpal instagram
Bigg Boss 15 fame is seen taking blessings of Rohit Shetty as he walks down the stairs with him
Pratik Sehajpal
Image source- Nishant Bhat instagram
The choreographer has shared picture of Rohit Shetty’s arm around his neck as Nishant wrote that danger can come from anywhere
Nishant Bhat
Image source- Tushar Kalia instagram
Tushar looks ripped as he walked with Rohit Shetty and wore black sunglasses
Tushar Kalia
Image source- Faisal Shaikh instagram
Social media sensation wore a snake print outfit and he shared a video where Rohit is seen encouraging him
Faisal Shaikh
Image source- Erica Packard instagram
Popular model is seen posing in style donning black crop top and joggers as she gets ready for the show
Erica Packard
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
TV actress Kanika Mann is seen on a tree as Rohit Shetty stands below. Kanika looks adorable in offshoulder jumpsuit
Kanika Mann
Image source- Mohit Malik instagram
TV star is seen posing with a Rohit Shetty who is seated in a car and Mohit was seen standing outside. He sported a white jacket and black sunglasses
Mohit Malik
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
The actress created a fun reel with Rohit Shetty as he dropped a jacket and Chetna was seen wearing the jacket
Chetna Pande
Image source- Rajiv Adatia instagram
Rajiv is seen posing with the host as Rohit Shetty pinched his cheeks
Rajiv Adatia
