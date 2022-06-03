Heading 3

KKK12’s Chetna Pande’s traditional looks

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 03, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

Chetna Pande looks very charming and beautiful in the yellow chikankari work suit with a yellow Dupatta. She paired the look with jhumka and bindi, and also braided her hair with some loose flicks on her face

Yellow chikankari suit

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Chetna Pande is making a fashion statement in the gorgeous green heavily embellished lehenga. She paired it with traditional choker and long earrings

Green embellished lehenga

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

The actress looked stunning at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding, where she has sported an embellished off-shoulder blouse with a white layered frill skirt

Frill lehenga

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in the off-white lehenga with net detailing for the skirt. It has a halter neck design blouse and she has sported kundan jewellery for the look

White net design lehenga

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

Chetna looks elegant in a yellow printed suit with flared kurti and dhoti style pants. There is mirror work and gota work on the outfit

Kurti and dhoti look

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

The actress looks very beautiful in multicolor frill design saree with off-shoulder backless gown. She accessorized it with golden jhumkas

Multicolor saree

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

The actress looks simple yet charming in white suit with floral dupatta. She paired the look with chandbali and red lipstick

White suit

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

In the look, Chetna has sported a beautiful multicolor lehenga with a zigzag design on it. The blouse has a halter neck design and has a white netted dupatta

Multicolor lehenga

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a gorgeous golden and black lehenga. The green velvet skirt had all overwork of embellishments. She paired it with a beige full sleeve blouse and a beige dupatta with green borders

Glimmer lehenga

Image source- Chetna Pande instagram

The actress looks adorable in the blush pink kurti, with intricate embroidery work over it. She paired it with white tapering pants with embroidery work

Blush pink kurti pyjamas

