KKK12’s Chetna Pande’s traditional looks

Chetna Pande looks very charming and beautiful in the yellow chikankari work suit with a yellow Dupatta. She paired the look with jhumka and bindi, and also braided her hair with some loose flicks on her face
Yellow chikankari suit
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Chetna Pande is making a fashion statement in the gorgeous green heavily embellished lehenga. She paired it with traditional choker and long earrings
Green embellished lehenga
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
The actress looked stunning at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding, where she has sported an embellished off-shoulder blouse with a white layered frill skirt
Frill lehenga
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in the off-white lehenga with net detailing for the skirt. It has a halter neck design blouse and she has sported kundan jewellery for the look
White net design lehenga
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
Chetna looks elegant in a yellow printed suit with flared kurti and dhoti style pants. There is mirror work and gota work on the outfit
Kurti and dhoti look
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
The actress looks very beautiful in multicolor frill design saree with off-shoulder backless gown. She accessorized it with golden jhumkas
Multicolor saree
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
The actress looks simple yet charming in white suit with floral dupatta. She paired the look with chandbali and red lipstick
White suit
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
In the look, Chetna has sported a beautiful multicolor lehenga with a zigzag design on it. The blouse has a halter neck design and has a white netted dupatta
Multicolor lehenga
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a gorgeous golden and black lehenga. The green velvet skirt had all overwork of embellishments. She paired it with a beige full sleeve blouse and a beige dupatta with green borders
Glimmer lehenga
Image source- Chetna Pande instagram
The actress looks adorable in the blush pink kurti, with intricate embroidery work over it. She paired it with white tapering pants with embroidery work
Blush pink kurti pyjamas
