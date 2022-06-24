Heading 3

KKK12 Sriti Jha’s elegant saree looks

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 24, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha looks gorgeous in a bright yellow saree. She paired it with a designer off-shoulder blouse and choker-style necklace

  Bright Yellow Saree

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

The actress looks beautiful in the lovely green saree with a sleeveless black blouse

Simple in green

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress seems to be lost in dreams in the pictures. She has sported a pretty Rajasthani print saree with matching bangles and jewels

  Orange saree

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

In the picture, Sriti is seen having fun on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya as she shares a pic with Shabir Ahluwalia. She has worn a green embellished saree with a choker studded necklace

  Green shimmery saree

Video source- Sriti Jha Instagram

The actress is seen having fun in between shots as she has sported a net detail saree with Kundan jewellery and a beautiful hair bun

  White embellished saree

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Sriti Jha looks spectacular in the beautiful blue saree with tie and dye print. She paired it with silver jhumkas and bangles

  Blue tie and dye saree

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

The actress looks pretty in the brown floral saree with a black blouse. She completed the look with black sunglasses, boots, and a watch

 Floral saree           with sunglasses

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Sriti looks magnificent in the yellow and pink silk saree, which she paired with a red full sleeves blouse

  Silk yellow saree

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Sriti is seen elated to get clicked with actress Sakshi Tanwar. She has sported a floral saree with lace detail. She paired it with chandbalis

   Floral lace design

Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Sriti Jha is looking beautiful in a green Kanjivaram saree with shimmery borders. She paired it with a red blouse and necklace

  Kanjivaram saree

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jasmin Bhasin pretty looks in pink

Click Here