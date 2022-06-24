Heading 3
KKK12 Sriti Jha’s elegant saree looks
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 24, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha looks gorgeous in a bright yellow saree. She paired it with a designer off-shoulder blouse and choker-style necklace
Bright Yellow Saree
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
The actress looks beautiful in the lovely green saree with a sleeveless black blouse
Simple in green
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress seems to be lost in dreams in the pictures. She has sported a pretty Rajasthani print saree with matching bangles and jewels
Orange saree
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
In the picture, Sriti is seen having fun on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya as she shares a pic with Shabir Ahluwalia. She has worn a green embellished saree with a choker studded necklace
Green shimmery saree
Video source- Sriti Jha Instagram
The actress is seen having fun in between shots as she has sported a net detail saree with Kundan jewellery and a beautiful hair bun
White embellished saree
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti Jha looks spectacular in the beautiful blue saree with tie and dye print. She paired it with silver jhumkas and bangles
Blue tie and dye saree
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
The actress looks pretty in the brown floral saree with a black blouse. She completed the look with black sunglasses, boots, and a watch
Floral saree with sunglasses
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti looks magnificent in the yellow and pink silk saree, which she paired with a red full sleeves blouse
Silk yellow saree
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti is seen elated to get clicked with actress Sakshi Tanwar. She has sported a floral saree with lace detail. She paired it with chandbalis
Floral lace design
Image source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti Jha is looking beautiful in a green Kanjivaram saree with shimmery borders. She paired it with a red blouse and necklace
Kanjivaram saree
