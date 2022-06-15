Heading 3

KKK12's Kanika Mann in crop tops

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 16, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

Lace-up crop top Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress looks sizzling in a maroon shimmery off-shoulder corset-style crop with a crisscross lace in the front. She paired the look with a white mini skirt and black shimmery heels

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

The actress is seen having fun at the treadmill in the gym as she sports a lavender athleisure crop top and tights

 Gymmimg athleisure

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

The actress is seen chilling with her friend in Dubai and she looked very cute in a light purple checked crop top, paired with a stylish tennis skirt and grey ankle boots

Checkered crop top

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

Kanika Mann looks fashionable in pink, puffy sleeves, crop top, and dark blue denims. It is perfect for a day outing as she paired it with a ponytail and a simple locket

 Pink puffy sleeves

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks chic in a pink halter neck crop top paired with white joggers and sports shoes

 Halter neck top

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

The actress is ready to party as she sported a multicolour top with a frill design on the sleeves. She paired the look with a matching skirt

 Multicolour frilled top 

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

The actress looks stylish yet comfy in the gorgeous pink bat sleeves crop top which she has paired with black loose-fit trousers

 Flared sleeved top

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

Kanika has sported a formal look with a white fitted off-shoulder top along with a yellow blazer and pants

 White tube top with pantsuit

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

Kanika Mann has sported a blue floral print and collared crop top with denim shorts and she is looking very cute as she enjoys the view from the balcony

 Floral crop top 

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

The actress looks vogue and relaxed as she sported a fuzzy and full sleeves crop sweater with black joggers

  Fuzzy crop top

Image source- Kanika Mann instagram

The actress is party-ready in the green mesh design shirt style crop top with buttoned sleeves. She paired it with white denims and white sneakers

  Mesh design top 

