Lace-up crop top Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress looks sizzling in a maroon shimmery off-shoulder corset-style crop with a crisscross lace in the front. She paired the look with a white mini skirt and black shimmery heels
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
The actress is seen having fun at the treadmill in the gym as she sports a lavender athleisure crop top and tights
Gymmimg athleisure
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
The actress is seen chilling with her friend in Dubai and she looked very cute in a light purple checked crop top, paired with a stylish tennis skirt and grey ankle boots
Checkered crop top
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
Kanika Mann looks fashionable in pink, puffy sleeves, crop top, and dark blue denims. It is perfect for a day outing as she paired it with a ponytail and a simple locket
Pink puffy sleeves
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks chic in a pink halter neck crop top paired with white joggers and sports shoes
Halter neck top
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
The actress is ready to party as she sported a multicolour top with a frill design on the sleeves. She paired the look with a matching skirt
Multicolour frilled top
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
The actress looks stylish yet comfy in the gorgeous pink bat sleeves crop top which she has paired with black loose-fit trousers
Flared sleeved top
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
Kanika has sported a formal look with a white fitted off-shoulder top along with a yellow blazer and pants
White tube top with pantsuit
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
Kanika Mann has sported a blue floral print and collared crop top with denim shorts and she is looking very cute as she enjoys the view from the balcony
Floral crop top
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
The actress looks vogue and relaxed as she sported a fuzzy and full sleeves crop sweater with black joggers
Fuzzy crop top
Image source- Kanika Mann instagram
The actress is party-ready in the green mesh design shirt style crop top with buttoned sleeves. She paired it with white denims and white sneakers
Mesh design top
