KKK13: Highest paid contestants

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 20, 2023

Entertainment

Khatron ke Khiladi is an adventure reality show where 12 contestants perform daredevil stunts to win the trophy

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Image - Rohit Shetty’s Instagram

The last season KKK 12 was won by Tushar Kalia, a choreographer and a dance show judge and runner-up was Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, a social media celebrity

Past Season

Image - Tushar Kalia’s Instagram

Rohit Shetty

Image - Rohit Shetty’s Instagram

Rohit Shetty, a well known film director known for the Golmaal series and the cop universe film has been hosting the show for several years. He reportedly charges 50-55 lakhs per episode

The Race 3 star will be returning to TV after a long gap. She reportedly charges a whopping 15 lakhs per episode and will take 30 lakhs every week. She is the highest paid contestant 

Daisy Shah

Image - Daisy Shah’s Instagram

The Roadies star and the runner up of Bigg Boss 16 has gained  fans with his stint on the shows and will charge around 5-8 Lakhs per episode

Shiv Thakare

Image - Shiv Thakare’s Instagram

The actor has appeared in several TV shows and South Indian films will charge 6 Lakhs per episode

Nyrra Banerji

Image - Nyrra Banerji Instagram

The Sanjivani actor is speculated to charge 7 Lakh per episode owing to his popularity

Rohit Roy

Image - Rohit Roy’s Instagram

The Bigg Boss star charged 3 lakh for the Salman Khan show. It is said that she will hike her fees for KKK after gaining popularity

Archana Gautam

Image - Archana Gautam’s Instagram

The other participants include Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, and many more prominent TV celebs

Contestants

Image - PinkvillaTelly’s Instagram

It is said that it will probably go on air by July 17, 9:30 pm on Colors TV

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere

Image - Rohit Shetty’s Instagram

