Khatron ke Khiladi is an adventure reality show where 12 contestants perform daredevil stunts to win the trophy
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Image - Rohit Shetty’s Instagram
The last season KKK 12 was won by Tushar Kalia, a choreographer and a dance show judge and runner-up was Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, a social media celebrity
Past Season
Image - Tushar Kalia’s Instagram
Rohit Shetty
Image - Rohit Shetty’s Instagram
Rohit Shetty, a well known film director known for the Golmaal series and the cop universe film has been hosting the show for several years. He reportedly charges 50-55 lakhs per episode
The Race 3 star will be returning to TV after a long gap. She reportedly charges a whopping 15 lakhs per episode and will take 30 lakhs every week. She is the highest paid contestant
Daisy Shah
Image - Daisy Shah’s Instagram
The Roadies star and the runner up of Bigg Boss 16 has gained fans with his stint on the shows and will charge around 5-8 Lakhs per episode
Shiv Thakare
Image - Shiv Thakare’s Instagram
The actor has appeared in several TV shows and South Indian films will charge 6 Lakhs per episode
Nyrra Banerji
Image - Nyrra Banerji Instagram
The Sanjivani actor is speculated to charge 7 Lakh per episode owing to his popularity
Rohit Roy
Image - Rohit Roy’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss star charged 3 lakh for the Salman Khan show. It is said that she will hike her fees for KKK after gaining popularity
Archana Gautam
Image - Archana Gautam’s Instagram
The other participants include Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, and many more prominent TV celebs
Contestants
Image - PinkvillaTelly’s Instagram
It is said that it will probably go on air by July 17, 9:30 pm on Colors TV
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere
Image - Rohit Shetty’s Instagram