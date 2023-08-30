Heading 3

August 30, 2023

Know about Aashna Shroff 

Malik is known for his talent and fabulous voice! He sings in several Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and more 

Singer 

Image: Armaan Malik’s Instagram 

The fans were delighted as Armaan Malik posted dreamy pictures of his proposal and engagement 

Joy 

Image: Armaan Malik’s Instagram

Armaan Malik got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Aashna Shroff on August 28, 2023 

Fiancee 

Image: Armaan Malik’s Instagram

Amid the celebrations, fans are wondering who stole the heart of the successful Bollywood playback singer 

Happiness 

Image: Aashna Shroff’s Instagram

Aashna has a prominent social media presence. She enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with 981k followers 

Social Media 

Image: Aashna Shroff’s Instagram

Before the engagement announcement, the duo was seen together frequently. Aashna posted pictures from their trips together 

Announcement 

Image: Aashna Shroff’s Instagram 

She is a social media influencer, fashion blogger, and model. It draws a lot of attention to her

Work Life 

Image: Aashna Shroff’s Instagram 

Aashna attended MIT College in Mumbai and New Zealand Tertiary College! She is fluent in Hindi, English, and French languages 

 Education 

Image: Aashna Shroff’s Instagram

Aashna’s mother Kiran Shyam Shroff pursued acting and modelling. Her parents are separated, but she shares a close bond with her aunt 

Family 

Image: Aashna Shroff’s Instagram 

The fans are ecstatic for the couple and wish them happiness and togetherness 

Relationship 

Image: Armaan Malik’s Instagram 

