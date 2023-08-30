Know about Aashna Shroff 

Heading 3
Malik is known for his talent and fabulous voice! He sings in several Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and more
The fans were delighted as Armaan Malik posted dreamy pictures of his proposal and engagement
Armaan Malik got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Aashna Shroff on August 28, 2023
Amid the celebrations, fans are wondering who stole the heart of the successful Bollywood playback singer
Aashna has a prominent social media presence. She enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with 981k followers
Before the engagement announcement, the duo was seen together frequently. Aashna posted pictures from their trips together
She is a social media influencer, fashion blogger, and model. It draws a lot of attention to her
Aashna attended MIT College in Mumbai and New Zealand Tertiary College! She is fluent in Hindi, English, and French languages
Aashna’s mother Kiran Shyam Shroff pursued acting and modelling. Her parents are separated, but she shares a close bond with her aunt
The fans are ecstatic for the couple and wish them happiness and togetherness
