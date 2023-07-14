Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

entertainment

JULY 14, 2023

Know about Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 

OMG: Oh My God! was released in September 2012. Its second part is all set to release in August 2023

 OMG 

The teaser of OMG 2 does not give away anything about the plot but it has piqued the curiosity of the viewers 

Teaser 

Paresh Rawal as Kanti Sharan Mudgal who was an integral part of OMG: Oh My God! Is missing from the second installment of the movie 

Major Missing 

The celebrated actor was seen as Lord Krishna previously but he will be essaying the character of Lord Shiva in the upcoming movie 

Akshay Kumar

The actress has been a part of successful movies like Bala, URI: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil, and many more. She will be a lawyer in OMG 2 

Yami Gautam 

Paresh Rawal was an atheist but Pankaj Tripathi will be a believer of God. It would be interesting to see which new twists OMG 2 packs

Pankaj Tripathi

The iconic character of Kanthi Sharan Mudgal will continue to rule the sequel of OMG: Oh My God! But Pankaj Tripathi is the new face 

Kanthi 

Amit Rai has directed Tingya and Road to Sangham. After a long break, he is returning as a director with OMG 2 

Director 

This movie will mark the actor’s second release this year after the movie Selfiee. The audience is hopeful that OMG 2 will entertain and impart a meaningful message 

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is all set to have a box-office clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 on August 11, 2023

Face Off 

