Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 14, 2023
Know about Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2
OMG: Oh My God! was released in September 2012. Its second part is all set to release in August 2023
OMG
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The teaser of OMG 2 does not give away anything about the plot but it has piqued the curiosity of the viewers
Teaser
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Paresh Rawal as Kanti Sharan Mudgal who was an integral part of OMG: Oh My God! Is missing from the second installment of the movie
Major Missing
Image: Paresh Rawal’s Instagram
The celebrated actor was seen as Lord Krishna previously but he will be essaying the character of Lord Shiva in the upcoming movie
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The actress has been a part of successful movies like Bala, URI: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil, and many more. She will be a lawyer in OMG 2
Yami Gautam
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Paresh Rawal was an atheist but Pankaj Tripathi will be a believer of God. It would be interesting to see which new twists OMG 2 packs
Pankaj Tripathi
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The iconic character of Kanthi Sharan Mudgal will continue to rule the sequel of OMG: Oh My God! But Pankaj Tripathi is the new face
Kanthi
Image: Pankaj Tripathi’s Instagram
Amit Rai has directed Tingya and Road to Sangham. After a long break, he is returning as a director with OMG 2
Director
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
This movie will mark the actor’s second release this year after the movie Selfiee. The audience is hopeful that OMG 2 will entertain and impart a meaningful message
Akshay Kumar’s work front
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is all set to have a box-office clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 on August 11, 2023
Face Off
Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram
