Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 27, 2023
Know about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011
The Beginning
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The talented star rose to fame with his roles in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Appreciation
In 2022, Kartik was seen in Bhool Bhualiyaa 2. It is a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa which released in 2007
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Image: Anees Bazmee’s Instagram
The film was directed by Anees Bazmee. The director has directed popular movies like Hulchul and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha
Director
Image: Anees Bazmee’s Instagram
Leading Ladies
Image: Anees Bazmee’s Instagram
Tabu and Kiara Advani were also an integral part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Their performance captured the attention of the audience
Image: Anees Bazmee’s Instagram
Love from Audiences
The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and it rekindled the lost charm of Bollywood post the pandemic
It is reported that the Love Aaj Kal hero is all set to team up with Anees Bazmee again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Third Installment
Image: Anees Bazmee’s Instagram
The third part of this horror comedy franchise will hit the floors by February 2024. It is reported that the movie will be shot in 4 months
February 2024
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Script
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The movie is in the scripting phase but the basic plot and theme are locked. The theme is a surprise for the viewers
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The fans are excited to see Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! They are curious to know who will onboard the cast for this iconic installment
Excitement
