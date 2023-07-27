Heading 3

Know about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 

The Beginning 

The talented star rose to fame with his roles in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi 

Appreciation 

In 2022, Kartik was seen in Bhool Bhualiyaa 2. It is a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa which released in 2007

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 

The film was directed by Anees Bazmee. The director has directed popular movies like Hulchul and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha 

Director 

Leading Ladies 

Tabu and Kiara Advani were also an integral part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Their performance captured the attention of the audience 

Love from Audiences

The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and it rekindled the lost charm of Bollywood post the pandemic

It is reported that the Love Aaj Kal hero is all set to team up with Anees Bazmee again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 

Third Installment 

The third part of this horror comedy franchise will hit the floors by February 2024. It is reported that the movie will be shot in 4 months 

February 2024 

Script 

The movie is in the scripting phase but the basic plot and theme are locked. The theme is a surprise for the viewers 

The fans are excited to see Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! They are curious to know who will onboard the cast for this iconic installment 

Excitement 

