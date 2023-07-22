Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 22, 2023
Know about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
This movie is a biopic based on the life of the late scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film was released on 21st July 2023
Oppenheimer
This movie portrays Cillian Murphy playing the role of the protagonist, the late scientist. Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. are also a part of the cast
Star-studded
This movie showcases the scientist Oppenheimer and his contributions to the development of the atomic bomb
History
Oppenheimer also features the deadly consequences of the atomic bomb development
Consequences
Plot
The storyline revolves around the scientist. His student days, his time as a professor, and his role in the Manhattan project
The Manhattan Project
This project was a secret program created by the US to build nuclear weapons that can be used in the second world war
Oppenheimer belonged to a wealthy German-Jewish family in New York. His supreme intellectual abilities secured him a seat at Havard University at the age of 18
Roots
The late scientist struggled with mental health and often dealt with suicidal thoughts during his graduation days
Mental health
Collaboration
Oppenheimer has worked with Albert Einstein on numerous occasions. But the two did not collaborate on the development of the atomic bomb
This movie is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023! The fans are thrilled with its release on the big screens
Craze
