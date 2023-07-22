Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 22, 2023

Know about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer 

This movie is a biopic based on the life of the late scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film was released on 21st July 2023 

Oppenheimer 

Image: Oppenheimer’s Instagram 

This movie portrays Cillian Murphy playing the role of the protagonist, the late scientist. Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. are also a part of the cast 

Image: Oppenheimer’s Instagram 

Star-studded 

This movie showcases the scientist Oppenheimer and his contributions to the development of the atomic bomb 

History 

Image: Oppenheimer’s Instagram 

Oppenheimer also features the deadly consequences of the atomic bomb development 

Consequences 

Image: Oppenheimer’s Instagram 

Plot 

Image: Oppenheimer’s Instagram 

The storyline revolves around the scientist. His student days, his time as a professor, and his role in the Manhattan project 

Image: Oppenheimer’s Instagram 

The Manhattan Project 

This project was a secret program created by the US to build nuclear weapons that can be used in the second world war 

Oppenheimer belonged to a wealthy German-Jewish family in New York. His supreme intellectual abilities secured him a seat at Havard University at the age of 18 

Roots 

Image: Oppenheimer’s Instagram 

The late scientist struggled with mental health and often dealt with suicidal thoughts during his graduation days

Mental health 

Image: Oppenheimer’s Instagram 

Collaboration 

Image: Dolby’s Instagram 

Oppenheimer has worked with Albert Einstein on numerous occasions. But the two did not collaborate on the development of the atomic bomb 

Image: Oppenheimer’s Instagram 

This movie is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023! The fans are thrilled with its release on the big screens 

Craze 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here