Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

september 03, 2023

Know about De De Pyaar De 2

In 2019, the trio of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh came together for this movie 

De De Pyaar De 

Image: Tabu’s Instagram 

De De Pyaar De marked the return of Ajay Devgn in the rom-com space and the movie performed well at the box office 

Comedy 

Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram 

Ajay Devgn played the role of Ashish Mehra, a 50-year-old, who falls in love with Ayesha 

 Ajay Devgn 

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh was seen as Ayesha, a 26-year-old! She was almost half the age of Ashish 

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram 

Tabu essayed the role of Manjana Rao, ex-wife of Ashish and the mother of his children 

 Tabu 

Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram 

De De Pyaar De captured the reaction of Ashish’s family to his relationship with Ayesha 

Family 

Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram

This 2019 movie is all set to have a sequel! The shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 will begin in early 2024 

 Sequel 

Image: Tabu’s Instagram

De De Pyaar De 2 will take the story of Ashish and Ayesha a step forward. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing the screen space once again after Runway 34 

 De De Pyaar De 2 

Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram 

A close source revealed that this film is all set to capture the reaction of Ayesha’s family to her relationship with a man almost twice her age 

Reaction

Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram

Anshul Sharma is set to direct De De Pyaar De 2! He has directed a few popular films 

Direction 

Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here