Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
september 03, 2023
Know about De De Pyaar De 2
In 2019, the trio of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh came together for this movie
De De Pyaar De
Image: Tabu’s Instagram
De De Pyaar De marked the return of Ajay Devgn in the rom-com space and the movie performed well at the box office
Comedy
Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram
Ajay Devgn played the role of Ashish Mehra, a 50-year-old, who falls in love with Ayesha
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh was seen as Ayesha, a 26-year-old! She was almost half the age of Ashish
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram
Tabu essayed the role of Manjana Rao, ex-wife of Ashish and the mother of his children
Tabu
Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram
De De Pyaar De captured the reaction of Ashish’s family to his relationship with Ayesha
Family
Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram
This 2019 movie is all set to have a sequel! The shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 will begin in early 2024
Sequel
Image: Tabu’s Instagram
De De Pyaar De 2 will take the story of Ashish and Ayesha a step forward. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing the screen space once again after Runway 34
De De Pyaar De 2
Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram
A close source revealed that this film is all set to capture the reaction of Ayesha’s family to her relationship with a man almost twice her age
Reaction
Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram
Anshul Sharma is set to direct De De Pyaar De 2! He has directed a few popular films
Direction
Image: De De Pyaar De’s Instagram
