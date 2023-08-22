Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 22, 2023
Know about Deepika-Hrithik’s Fighter
Siddharth Anand has helmed Fighter after his successful completion of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan
Siddharth Anand
Image: Marfix Pictures’ Instagram
After a power-packed performance in Vikram Vedha and War, Hrithik Roshan is all set to swoon the audience again
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Deepika charmed the viewers with her role as Rubina in Pathaan! The fans cannot wait to see her in an action movie again
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Anil Kapoor swooned the audience with his gray role in Jugjugg Jeeyo! The fans are eager to know his role in the movie
Anil Kapoor
Image: Anil Kapoor’s Instagram
Karan Singh Grover has risen to fame with his roles in Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai! The viewers are keen to see him on the big screen once again
Karan Singh Grover
Image: Karan Singh Grover’s Instagram
Akshay Oberoi has been a part of movies like Fitoor, Madam Chief Minister, Gaslight, and many more! He is all set to appear in Fighter
Akshay Oberoi
Image: Akshay Oberoi’s Instagram
Sanjeeda is critically acclaimed for her performance in movies and TV shows. Her role in Fighter has pleased the fans
Sanjeeda Shaikh
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
The film is shot across several locations like Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir, and Mumbai
Location
Image: Marfix Pictures’ Instagram
The addition of real-life Indian Air Force cadets makes the film more appealing and promising
Speciality
Image: Marfix Pictures’ Instagram
Fighter is all set to capture the big screens on January 25, 2024! And, fans are excited for its release
Release Date
Image: Anil Kapoor’s Instagram
