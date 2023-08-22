Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 22, 2023

Know about Deepika-Hrithik’s Fighter 

Siddharth Anand has helmed Fighter after his successful completion of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan 

 Siddharth Anand

Image: Marfix Pictures’ Instagram 

After a power-packed performance in Vikram Vedha and War, Hrithik Roshan is all set to swoon the audience again 

Hrithik Roshan 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Deepika charmed the viewers with her role as Rubina in Pathaan! The fans cannot wait to see her in an action movie again 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

Anil Kapoor swooned the audience with his gray role in Jugjugg Jeeyo! The fans are eager to know his role in the movie 

Anil Kapoor 

Image: Anil Kapoor’s Instagram 

Karan Singh Grover has risen to fame with his roles in Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai! The viewers are keen to see him on the big screen once again 

Karan Singh Grover 

Image: Karan Singh Grover’s Instagram 

Akshay Oberoi has been a part of movies like Fitoor, Madam Chief Minister, Gaslight, and many more! He is all set to appear in Fighter 

 Akshay Oberoi 

Image: Akshay Oberoi’s Instagram 

Sanjeeda is critically acclaimed for her performance in movies and TV shows. Her role in Fighter has pleased the fans 

Sanjeeda Shaikh 

Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram 

The film is shot across several locations like Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir, and Mumbai 

 Location 

Image: Marfix Pictures’ Instagram 

The addition of real-life Indian Air Force cadets makes the film more appealing and promising 

Speciality 

Image: Marfix Pictures’ Instagram 

Fighter is all set to capture the big screens on January 25, 2024! And, fans are excited for its release 

 Release Date 

Image: Anil Kapoor’s Instagram 

