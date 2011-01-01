Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

july 15, 2023

Entertainment

Know about EXO’s Baekhyun

At the age of 9, Baekhyun started to gain an interest in singing and participated in many competitions and was also in a band in his high school

Journey to a singer

Image: Baekhyun's Instagram

Approaching agencies

Image: Baekhyun's Instagram

He was spotted by an SM Entertainment agent while he was about to give his musical entrance exam and he agreed to audition

As per the information, Baekhyun was said to have trained for only about 7-8 months

Starting off the training

Image: Baekhyun's Instagram

In early 2011 Baekyun was selected to be the last of the nine members of the new boy group EXO and he was finally revealed in 2012

Joining EXO

Image: EXO’s Instagram

Baekhyun has also admitted his massive love for pizzas, in fact, he is said to be not picky at all and loves having Chinese, western, and Korean food

His Favorite Food

Image: EXO’s Instagram

Baekhyun revealed that his only inspiration is the K-pop Singer Rain and also says he wants to be successful like him

His Inspirations

Image: EXO’s Instagram

He and Taeyeon of Girl's Generation were rumored to be dating. Later they finally confirmed that the dating rumors were true

Dating Rumours

Image: EXO’s Instagram

Baekhyun has stated girls who are polite, cute, charming, a little bit short, and smells nice are his ideal type

His Ideal type of girl

Image: EXO’s Instagram

The Byun family is of 4 members, Baekhyun has a brother who is 7 years older than him

His family

Image: EXO’s Instagram

Baekhyun is said to be a funny and interesting person off stage and is often found to be joking around and imitating others

His personality

Image: EXO’s Instagram

