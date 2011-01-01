Know about EXO’s Baekhyun
At the age of 9, Baekhyun started to gain an interest in singing and participated in many competitions and was also in a band in his high school
Journey to a singer
Image: Baekhyun's Instagram
Approaching agencies
Image: Baekhyun's Instagram
He was spotted by an SM Entertainment agent while he was about to give his musical entrance exam and he agreed to audition
As per the information, Baekhyun was said to have trained for only about 7-8 months
Starting off the training
Image: Baekhyun's Instagram
In early 2011 Baekyun was selected to be the last of the nine members of the new boy group EXO and he was finally revealed in 2012
Joining EXO
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Baekhyun has also admitted his massive love for pizzas, in fact, he is said to be not picky at all and loves having Chinese, western, and Korean food
His Favorite Food
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Baekhyun revealed that his only inspiration is the K-pop Singer Rain and also says he wants to be successful like him
His Inspirations
Image: EXO’s Instagram
He and Taeyeon of Girl's Generation were rumored to be dating. Later they finally confirmed that the dating rumors were true
Dating Rumours
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Baekhyun has stated girls who are polite, cute, charming, a little bit short, and smells nice are his ideal type
His Ideal type of girl
Image: EXO’s Instagram
The Byun family is of 4 members, Baekhyun has a brother who is 7 years older than him
His family
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Click Here
Baekhyun is said to be a funny and interesting person off stage and is often found to be joking around and imitating others
His personality
Image: EXO’s Instagram