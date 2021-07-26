Know about EXO's D.O. as soloist
D.O. is one of the members of the K-pop group EXO under SM Entertainment. D.O. made his debut in the industry in 2021
EXO is a nine-member group under SM Entertainment. The K-pop group debuted in 2012 and has received much love from their fans
EXO D.O. made his acting debut in 2014 with a supporting role in It's Okay, That's Love. He also played a psychopath in Hello Monster in 2015
EXO D.O. is known for playing famous roles in dramas like 100 Days My Prince and Bad Prosecutor. His movie The Moon was released in August 2023
EXO D.O. made his solo debut with Empathy, an extended play. Empathy was released on July 26, 2021. The album has eight tracks with Rose as the lead single
Rose is described as breezy folk-pop by Billboard. D.O. attempts to use the skill of storytelling throughout the album. It is a two minutes and thirty-three seconds long track
I'm Gonna Love You featuring Wonstein is another track that you should listen to from this album. The song features South Korean singer and rapper Wonstein
EXO D.O. released 기대 also known as Expectation as his second mini-album. It was out on September 18, 2022. The mini-album has seven tracks with Somebody as the title track
Somebody is the title track from his second mini-album Expectation. It is a 2 minutes and 38 seconds long track accompanied by a music video
Expectation dominated the iTunes chart in over 25 regions across the globe. He second mini-album was atop iTunes Top Album Charts in 42 countries along with having #1 spot in domestic music charts like Hanteo
