Know about K-drama The Worst of Evil
The Worst of Evil is a story set in the 1990s era about an undercover police investigator who infiltrates a huge criminal organization responsible for the drug trade between South Korea, Japan, and China
Image: Disney+Hotstar
About The Worst of Evil
The main cast of The Worst of Evil includes Ji Chang Wook as the undercover investigator, Wi Ha Jun as the drug mafia, and Im Se Mi as the narcotics officer and the undercover investigator's wife
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Cast of The Worst of Evil
The Worst of Evil is available to watch on Disney+Hotstar. It started airing on September 27 when the first three episodes were released
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Where and when to watch?
It includes soloist BIBI as Hae Ryeon, Lee Shin Ki as Seo Jong Ryeol, Woo Kang Min as Bok Nam, Keum Kwang San as Baby, and Jung Jae Kwang as Tae Ho
Image: Disney+Hotstar
More cast of the show
It is a crime, action, thriller drama series that is sure to give the viewers an adrenaline rush and keep them on their toes. It has Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Jun coming together to cast opposite each other speaking visuals
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Unique storyline of the show
Ji Chang Wook will be playing the role of Park Joon Mo who disguises himself as an undercover police investigator who infiltrates the criminal organization responsible for drug trafficking across Korea, Japan, and China
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Ji Chang Wook as Park Joon Mo
Wi Ha Jun will be playing Jung Gi Cheol who is the leader of the criminal organization responsible for drug trade across the three countries
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Wi Ha Jun as Jung Gi Cheol
Im Se Mi will be playing the role of Yoo Ehi Jung who is Park Joon Mo's wife as well as the Narcotics officer. She also partakes in the hunt against the drug trafficking organization
Image: Disney+Hotstar
Im Se Mi as Yoo Eui Jung
Soloist singer BIBI plays the role of Hae Ryeon who is the key distributor from a drug factory in China. She visits South Korea to trade with Gi Cheol
Image: Disney+Hotstar
BIBI as Hae Ryeon
Click Here
Image: Disney+Hotstar
The Worst of Evil has been directed by Hang Dong Wook and the writer of the show is Jang Min Suk. The music in the drama has been given by Hwang Sang Joon
Director and writer of the show