Know about K-drama The Worst of Evil

The Worst of Evil is a story set in the 1990s era about an undercover police investigator who infiltrates a huge criminal organization responsible for the drug trade between South Korea, Japan, and China

Image: Disney+Hotstar 

About The Worst of Evil

The main cast of The Worst of Evil includes Ji Chang Wook as the undercover investigator, Wi Ha Jun as the drug mafia, and Im Se Mi as the narcotics officer and the undercover investigator's wife

Image: Disney+Hotstar

Cast of The Worst of Evil

The Worst of Evil is available to watch on Disney+Hotstar. It started airing on September 27 when the first three episodes were released

Image: Disney+Hotstar

Where and when to watch?

It includes soloist BIBI as Hae Ryeon, Lee Shin Ki as Seo Jong Ryeol, Woo Kang Min as Bok Nam, Keum Kwang San as Baby, and Jung Jae Kwang as Tae Ho

Image: Disney+Hotstar

More cast of the show

It is a crime, action, thriller drama series that is sure to give the viewers an adrenaline rush and keep them on their toes. It has Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Jun coming together to cast opposite each other speaking visuals

Image: Disney+Hotstar

 Unique storyline of the show

Ji Chang Wook will be playing the role of Park Joon Mo who disguises himself as an undercover police investigator who infiltrates the criminal organization responsible for drug trafficking across Korea, Japan, and China

Image: Disney+Hotstar

Ji Chang Wook as Park Joon Mo

Wi Ha Jun will be playing Jung Gi Cheol who is the leader of the criminal organization responsible for drug trade across the three countries 

Image: Disney+Hotstar

Wi Ha Jun as Jung Gi Cheol

Im Se Mi will be playing the role of Yoo Ehi Jung who is Park Joon Mo's wife as well as the Narcotics officer. She also partakes in the hunt against the drug trafficking organization 

Image: Disney+Hotstar

 Im Se Mi as Yoo Eui Jung

Soloist singer BIBI plays the role of Hae Ryeon who is the key distributor from a drug factory in China. She visits South Korea to trade with Gi Cheol

Image: Disney+Hotstar

BIBI as Hae Ryeon

Image: Disney+Hotstar

The Worst of Evil has been directed by Hang Dong Wook and the writer of the show is Jang Min Suk. The music in the drama has been given by Hwang Sang Joon

Director and writer of the show

