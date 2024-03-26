Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 26, 2024
Know about Kareena Kapoor's Crew
Titled Crew, it is an upcoming Bollywood quirky comedy revolving around three flight attendants
Crew
Image: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram
Crew boasts a stellar star cast of three hot actresses from Hindi film Industry playing the lead roles- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon
Image: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram
Star Cast
A short Teaser of the movie has been released, and it has met a positive response from the audience
Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram
Teaser
In the Teaser, we can see the three hot ladies on a mad ride, cracking some adult jokes and entertaining through multiple chaotic situations all the way
How's The Teaser?
Image: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are doing cameos in the comedy drama. They can be seen in the teaser as well
Cameos
Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram
The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, who previously helmed Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase. The story is written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri
Writer & Director
Image: Rajesh Krishnan’s Instagram
Crew is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under their respective home Productions
Production
Image: Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram
In the teaser, a new version of Choli Ke Peeche is used. Reportedly, the makers have recreated the classic dance number from Khalnayak and featured the three badass women of Crew
Choli Ke Peeche 2.0
Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram
Release Date
Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram
Crew is slated for a theatrical release on March 29th, 2024
Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram
Besides Crew, Kareena Kapoor is next gearing up for The Buckingham Murders, Kriti Sanon will be doing Do Patti, while Tabu will be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Work Front
