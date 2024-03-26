Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 26, 2024

Know about Kareena Kapoor's Crew


Titled Crew, it is an upcoming Bollywood quirky comedy revolving around three flight attendants 

Crew

Image: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram

Crew boasts a stellar star cast of three hot actresses from Hindi film Industry playing the lead roles- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon

Image: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram

Star Cast

A short Teaser of the movie has been released, and it has met a positive response from the audience 

Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram

Teaser

In the Teaser, we can see the three hot ladies on a mad ride, cracking some adult jokes and entertaining through multiple chaotic situations all the way 

How's The Teaser?

Image: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are doing cameos in the comedy drama. They can be seen in the teaser as well 

Cameos

Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram

The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, who previously helmed Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase. The story is written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri 

Writer & Director

Image: Rajesh Krishnan’s Instagram

Crew is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under their respective home Productions 

Production

Image: Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram

In the teaser, a new version of Choli Ke Peeche is used. Reportedly, the makers have recreated the classic dance number from Khalnayak and featured the three badass women of Crew 

Choli Ke Peeche 2.0

Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram

Release Date

Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram

Crew is slated for a theatrical release on March 29th, 2024 

Video: Ektaa Kapoor’s Instagram

Besides Crew, Kareena Kapoor is next gearing up for The Buckingham Murders, Kriti Sanon will be doing Do Patti, while Tabu will be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha 

Work Front

