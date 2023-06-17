JTBC’s new K-drama ‘King the Land’ is all set to release on June 17, 2023
King the Land
Source:JTBC
The interesting plot and the star cast have intrigued the fans for the premiere
All Details
Source:JTBC
The new K-drama will be directed by Im Hyun Wook and accompanied by scriptwriter Choi Rom
Creators
Source:JTBC
King the Land is ready to release on JTBC network on June 17, 2023 with a Saturday-Sunday runtime
Production
Source:JTBC
Gu Won, a wealthy heir, and Cheon Sa Rang, a cheerful hotel employee, meet and fall in love amidst challenges and personal growth
Plot
Source:JTBC
Lee Jun Ho is a member of the popular K-pop group named 2PM who started his acting career in 2016 with the K-drama series ‘Memory’ in 2016 Cast
Lee Jun Ho as Gu Won
Source:Lee Jun Ho Instagram
Im Yoona is a beloved member of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation. She bagged the ‘Best Actress Award’ recently for her role in Big Mouth
Im Yoona as Cheon Sa Rang
Source: Im Yoona Instagram
Go Won Hee is a South Korean actress most recently seen in this years’ most-watched K-drama Love To Hate You
Go Won Hee as Oh Pyeong Hwa
Source: Go Won Hee Instagram
‘The Light In Your Eyes’ K-drama actress will also be seen in the upcoming K-drama on JTBC
Kim Ga Eun as Kang Da Eul
Source: Kim Ga Eun Instagram
Click Here
Kim Jae Won has multiple projects lined up for him starting with ‘King the Land’ in 2023 and ‘Hierarchy’ set to release on Netflix in 2024
Kim Jae Won as Lee Ro Won
Source: Kim Jae Won Instagram