Know About New K-drama King the Land

Sugandha Srivastava

june 14, 2023

Entertainment

JTBC’s new K-drama ‘King the Land’ is all set to release on June 17, 2023

King the Land

Source:JTBC

The interesting plot and the star cast have intrigued the fans for the premiere

All Details 

Source:JTBC

The new K-drama will be directed by Im Hyun Wook and accompanied by scriptwriter Choi Rom

Creators

Source:JTBC

King the Land is ready to release on JTBC network on June 17, 2023 with a Saturday-Sunday runtime

Production 

Source:JTBC

Gu Won, a wealthy heir, and Cheon Sa Rang, a cheerful hotel employee, meet and fall in love amidst challenges and personal growth

Plot

Source:JTBC

Lee Jun Ho is a member of the popular K-pop group named 2PM who started his acting career in 2016 with the K-drama series ‘Memory’ in 2016 Cast

Lee Jun Ho as Gu Won

Source:Lee Jun Ho Instagram

Im Yoona is a beloved member of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation. She bagged the ‘Best Actress Award’ recently for her role in Big Mouth

Im Yoona as Cheon Sa Rang

Source: Im Yoona Instagram

Go Won Hee is a South Korean actress most recently seen in this years’ most-watched K-drama Love To Hate You

Go Won Hee as Oh Pyeong Hwa

Source: Go Won Hee Instagram 

‘The Light In Your Eyes’ K-drama actress will also be seen in the upcoming K-drama on JTBC 

Kim Ga Eun as Kang Da Eul

Source: Kim Ga Eun Instagram 

Kim Jae Won has multiple projects lined up for him starting with ‘King the Land’ in 2023 and ‘Hierarchy’ set to release on Netflix in 2024

Kim Jae Won as Lee Ro Won

Source: Kim Jae Won Instagram

