Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 25, 2023
Know about Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD
The movie Kalki 2898 is popularly known as Project K! It is speculated that the film will captivate the audience with its visionary concept
Project K
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
The Baahubali star Prabhas will be seen in this movie. The viewers are keen to see Prabhas on the big screens after the massive Adipurush failure
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
Prabhas
Deepika swooned the audience with her power-packed performance in Pathaan. Her fans are excited to see her in Project K
Deepika Padukone
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
This name needs no introduction! The superstar was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva. Fans are curious to know more about his role in the movie
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. It would be interesting to see Disha and Deepika share the screen space for the first time
Pasupathy is acclaimed for his roles in Tamil cinema. He is known to excel in both positive and negative roles
Pasupathy
Image: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram
The Trailer of Kalki 2898 AD was released on the 21st of July 2023. The trailer has piqued the curiosity of the fans
Trailer
Image: Prabhas’ Instagram
S.S. Rajamouli
Image: SS Rajamouli’s Instagram
The RRR director complimented Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies for their amazing and detailed work in the movie
Image: Prabhas’ Instagram
The movie is in the shooting phase. But its release date is still kept under the wraps
Release date
