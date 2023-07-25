Heading 3

JULY 25, 2023

Know about Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD 

The movie Kalki 2898 is popularly known as Project K! It is speculated that the film will captivate the audience with its visionary concept

Project K 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

The Baahubali star Prabhas will be seen in this movie. The viewers are keen to see Prabhas on the big screens after the massive Adipurush failure 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

Prabhas 

Deepika swooned the audience with her power-packed performance in Pathaan. Her fans are excited to see her in Project K 

 Deepika Padukone 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

This name needs no introduction! The superstar was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva. Fans are curious to know more about his role in the movie 

Amitabh Bachchan 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

Disha Patani 

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram 

Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. It would be interesting to see Disha and Deepika share the screen space for the first time 

Image: Kamal Haasan’s Instagram 

Kamal Haasan 

The superstar has created a huge fan base in Pan India. The viewers are thrilled to know that Haasan is a part of Project K 

Pasupathy is acclaimed for his roles in Tamil cinema. He is known to excel in both positive and negative roles 

 Pasupathy 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD’s Instagram 

The Trailer of Kalki 2898 AD was released on the 21st of July 2023. The trailer has piqued the curiosity of the fans 

 Trailer 

Image: Prabhas’ Instagram 

S.S. Rajamouli 

Image: SS Rajamouli’s Instagram 

The RRR director complimented Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies for their amazing and detailed work in the movie 

Image: Prabhas’ Instagram 

The movie is in the shooting phase. But its release date is still kept under the wraps 

Release date 

