MAR 13, 2023

Know about Rahul Sipligunj, singer of Naatu Naatu

S.S Rajamouli’s RRR created history by winning an Academy Awards Oscar 2023

Image- Rahul Sipligunj’s Instagram

Writing History

Video- Juggernaut’s Instagram

Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song 

Category

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava’s performance on Naatu Naatu lit up the venue in Los Angeles

Image- Rahul Sipligunj’s Instagram

The Performance

Deepika Padukone introduced the singer Rahul Sipligunj’s performance on the stage

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Introduction

Image- Ram Charan’s Instagram

The cast

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR who were in attendance at the Oscars

After AR Rahman won the Oscar for the song Jai Ho, this is the second win for an Indian in the same category

Image- The Academy’s Instagram

Proud Moment

Rahul gained widespread recognition after winning the popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 in 2019

Image- Rahul Sipligunj’s Instagram

Winner of Bigg Boss

Rahul is also known for his energetic live performances and has performed in numerous concerts across India and abroad

Image- Rahul Sipligunj’s Instagram

Live concerts

Rahul has won several awards for his music, including the Best Debut Singer Award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in 2016

Image- Rahul Sipligunj’s Instagram

Journey

He has collaborated with various music directors like Devi Sri Prasad, Anup Rubens, and Thaman S, among others

Image- Rahul Sipligunj’s Instagram

Achievements

