MAR 13, 2023

Know about Rahul Sipligunj, singer of Naatu Naatu
S.S Rajamouli’s RRR created history by winning an Academy Awards Oscar 2023
Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava’s performance on Naatu Naatu lit up the venue in Los Angeles
Deepika Padukone introduced the singer Rahul Sipligunj’s performance on the stage
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR who were in attendance at the Oscars
After AR Rahman won the Oscar for the song Jai Ho, this is the second win for an Indian in the same category
Rahul gained widespread recognition after winning the popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 in 2019
Rahul is also known for his energetic live performances and has performed in numerous concerts across India and abroad
Rahul has won several awards for his music, including the Best Debut Singer Award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in 2016
He has collaborated with various music directors like Devi Sri Prasad, Anup Rubens, and Thaman S, among others
