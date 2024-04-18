Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 18, 2024
Know about Ranveer Singh's next biggie
Actor Ranveer Singh is recently making headlines for being the showstopper acing Manish Malhotra's traditional wear at a fashion event in Varanasi
Ranveer Singh
Image: IMDB
His last theatrical release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which did good business at the box office and emerged as a success
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Last release?
Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the actor is in talks with multiple South filmmakers to collab on something
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
What's Next?
And now we have learned that Ranveer Singh is in early talks with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma for a mythological period drama
Exciting Update
Image: IMDB
The film is being hailed as a Magnum Opus in the careers of Ranveer and Prasanth. The actor was deeply impressed by the film's subject matter and vision
Magnum Opus
Image: YRF
Since Prasanth Varma's name is attached, it's obvious for fans to assume that it's Jai Hanuman. But, our sources have confirmed that the Ranveer Singh movie is a fresh subject
‘Not’ Jai Hanuman
Image: Prasanth Varma’s Instagram
The Padmaavat actor seems excited to spearhead this mega-project. It's a green signal from his side
Green Signal
Image: YRF
Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma are now approaching multiple studios to sanction this heavy-budget period drama
The Studio
Image: YRF
These multiple studios include T-Series, Viacom 18 and Jio Studios
Multiple Studios
Image: YRF
Work Front
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh is likely to start an action-thriller with Aditya Dhar very soon while Prasanth Varma is planning for the HanuMan sequel, Jai Hanuman
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.