Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 18, 2024

Know about Ranveer Singh's next biggie


Actor Ranveer Singh is recently making headlines for being the showstopper acing Manish Malhotra's traditional wear at a fashion event in Varanasi 

Ranveer Singh

Image: IMDB

His last theatrical release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which did good business at the box office and emerged as a success 

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Last release?

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the actor is in talks with multiple South filmmakers to collab on something

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

What's Next?

And now we have learned that Ranveer Singh is in early talks with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma for a mythological period drama

Exciting Update

Image: IMDB

The film is being hailed as a Magnum Opus in the careers of Ranveer and Prasanth. The actor was deeply impressed by the film's subject matter and vision

Magnum Opus

Image: YRF

Since Prasanth Varma's name is attached, it's obvious for fans to assume that it's Jai Hanuman. But, our sources have confirmed that the Ranveer Singh movie is a fresh subject 

‘Not’ Jai Hanuman

Image: Prasanth Varma’s Instagram

The Padmaavat actor seems excited to spearhead this mega-project. It's a green signal from his side 

Green Signal

Image: YRF

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma are now approaching multiple studios to sanction this heavy-budget period drama 

The Studio

Image: YRF

These multiple studios include T-Series, Viacom 18 and Jio Studios 

Multiple Studios

Image: YRF

Work Front

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh is likely to start an action-thriller with Aditya Dhar very soon while Prasanth Varma is planning for the HanuMan sequel, Jai Hanuman

