Know about rising star Park Gyu Young

The first cheat code of this world that I told you about: Become famous, approach a celebrity. Borrow their power, become their parasite
Image credits : Park Gyu Young's Instagram
These are just some of the memorable quotes of e-celeb Seo A-ri in the hit Netflix series 'Celebrity' which was portrayed by the exceptional Park Gyu-young
Gyu-young grabbed the attention of K-drama fans around the globe for her impactful performance in 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' and 'Sweet Home
This Korean actress started acting in 2016 and was previously under JYP Entertainment before she moved to Saram Entertainment in 2019
Gyu-young was born in Busan on September 27, 1993. Gyu-young was scouted in 2015 by JYP Entertainment
She debuted in 2016 but left JYP Entertainment in 2019 and signed with Saram Entertainment
Gyu-young has starred in several music videos, including one with actor-singer Lee Seung-gi.
Did you know that Gyu-young is a graduate of the prestigious Yonsei University? Yes, she is.
Some of her notable projects in the past include 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' and 'Sweet Home.' Park Gyu-young's acting prowess has been recognized before when she took home the Best New Actress Award in 2021
Aside from acting, she also does ballet. Isn't she talented? She definitely deserves the celebrity status! We can't wait to see more of Gyu-young in the future.