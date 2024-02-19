Heading 3

Know about Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief

Known for tentpole event films, Siddharth Anand is among the Top filmmakers in Bollywood right now 

Siddharth Anand

His last directorial Fighter is presently running in theaters and inching towards 200 Crore mark in India 

Last Release

The Fighter director is yet to reveal his next directorial movie but he has already talked about his next production venture 

What's Next?

Siddharth Anand has started his own Production house, Marflix Pictures with Fighter. And now, he is set to produce a heist thriller action movie for Netflix 

Production

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Siddharth Anand's next production is titled Jewel Thief. However, it is yet to be announced officially 

Jewel Thief

The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead

Star Cast

It will be an epic battle between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie will be high on action 

Face-Off

Robbie Grewal is directing the movie. He is known for helming RAW starring John Abraham

Director

As per reports, the movie is sold to Netflix for 60 crores

Netflix Deal

Release

Jewel Thief will release directly on Netflix this year

