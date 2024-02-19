Heading 3
Know about Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief
Known for tentpole event films, Siddharth Anand is among the Top filmmakers in Bollywood right now
Siddharth Anand
Image: Siddharth Anand’s Instagram
His last directorial Fighter is presently running in theaters and inching towards 200 Crore mark in India
Image: Siddharth Anand’s Instagram
Last Release
The Fighter director is yet to reveal his next directorial movie but he has already talked about his next production venture
Image: Siddharth Anand’s Instagram
What's Next?
Siddharth Anand has started his own Production house, Marflix Pictures with Fighter. And now, he is set to produce a heist thriller action movie for Netflix
Production
Image: Siddharth Anand’s Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Siddharth Anand's next production is titled Jewel Thief. However, it is yet to be announced officially
Jewel Thief
Image: Siddharth Anand’s Instagram
The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead
Star Cast
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
It will be an epic battle between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie will be high on action
Face-Off
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Instagram
Robbie Grewal is directing the movie. He is known for helming RAW starring John Abraham
Director
Image: IMDb
As per reports, the movie is sold to Netflix for 60 crores
Netflix Deal
Image: Siddharth Anand’s Instagram
Release
Image: Siddharth Anand’s Instagram
Jewel Thief will release directly on Netflix this year
