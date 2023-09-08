Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 08, 2023
Know about SRK's Lady Gang in Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has hit the theaters, this Thursday, September 7. The movie has set an all-time record for the biggest opening with 65.50 crores nett at the Hindi box office
Jawan
Image: IMDB
Other than SRK, his gang of 6 ladies played a prominent role in the film. Let's know who they are!
Lady Gang
Image: IMDB
South Indian actress Priyamani is one of the members of Shah Rukh Khan's Lady gang in Jawan. She can be seen doing action in the film
Video: Priya Mani's Instagram
Priyamani
B'town actress Sanya Malhotra played the character of a Doctor who also joins SRK's gang and smashes goons while doing high-octane actions
Sanya Malhotra
Image: IMDb
Lehar Khan
Image: IMDb
Lehar Khan played one of the gang members of Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. She excels in her performance in the flashback scenes and shoots the minister
Sanjeeda Bhattacharya
Image: IMDB
Sanjeeda Bhattacharya nailed her role in Jawan. She played a hacker in the film and pulls off many action sequences with grace
Aaliyah Qureishi
Image: IMDb
Aaliyah Qureishi is also a part of SRK's lady gang. The actress blazes her gun while shooting the goon
Girija Oak Godbole played one of the members of Shah Rukh Khan's Lady gang in Jawan. The actress pulled off action sequences brilliantly
Girija Oak Godbole
Image: IMDb
Although Ridhi Dogra is not a part of SRK's Lady gang, she played an important part in the film. She can be seen in the role of Kaveri Amma
Ridhi Dogra
Image: Ridhi Dogra's Instagram
The child actor, Ashlesha Thakur played the daughter of Vijay Sethupathi in the film
Ashlesha Thakur
Image: Aaliyah Qureishi's Instagram
