Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

Know about SRK's Lady Gang in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has hit the theaters, this Thursday, September 7. The movie has set an all-time record for the biggest opening with 65.50 crores nett at the Hindi box office

Jawan

Image:  IMDB

Other than SRK, his gang of 6 ladies played a prominent role in the film. Let's know who they are! 

Lady Gang

Image:  IMDB

South Indian actress Priyamani is one of the members of Shah Rukh Khan's Lady gang in Jawan. She can be seen doing action in the film 

Video: Priya Mani's Instagram 

Priyamani

B'town actress Sanya Malhotra played the character of a Doctor who also joins SRK's gang and smashes goons while doing high-octane actions

 Sanya Malhotra

Image: IMDb 

Lehar Khan

Image: IMDb 

Lehar Khan played one of the gang members of Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. She excels in her performance in the flashback scenes and shoots the minister

Sanjeeda Bhattacharya

Image:  IMDB

Sanjeeda Bhattacharya nailed her role in Jawan. She played a hacker in the film and pulls off many action sequences with grace

 Aaliyah Qureishi

Image: IMDb 

Aaliyah Qureishi is also a part of SRK's lady gang. The actress blazes her gun while shooting the goon

Girija Oak Godbole played one of the members of Shah Rukh Khan's Lady gang in Jawan. The actress pulled off action sequences brilliantly 

Girija Oak Godbole

Image: IMDb 

Although Ridhi Dogra is not a part of SRK's Lady gang, she played an important part in the film. She can be seen in the role of Kaveri Amma 

Ridhi Dogra

Image: Ridhi Dogra's Instagram 

The child actor, Ashlesha Thakur played the daughter of Vijay Sethupathi in the film

Ashlesha Thakur

Image: Aaliyah Qureishi's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here