Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 24, 2023

Know about Student of the Year 3 

Karan Johar kickstarted a new era of Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year released in 2012 

Johar successfully launched the Varun-Alia-Sidharth trio with this high-school romantic comedy 

The movie received mixed to positive reviews and it became a box-office success 

The sequel of this movie was launched in 2019 with fresh faces and interesting twists 

Like its prequel, Johar launched Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday with Student of the Year 2

The popular movie franchise is all set to introduce new students with its third installment 

Johar is planning to release Student of the Year 3 on a digital platform, Disney+Hotstar 

Shanaya Kapoor has bagged the lead in this movie and it will mark her OTT debut 

The story is speculated to be in the writing phase and more details are expected to be released soon 

It would be interesting to see who joins this Student of the Year franchise along with Shanaya. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for the latest updates 

