Know about Student of the Year 3 

Karan Johar kickstarted a new era of Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year released in 2012
Johar successfully launched the Varun-Alia-Sidharth trio with this high-school romantic comedy
The movie received mixed to positive reviews and it became a box-office success
The sequel of this movie was launched in 2019 with fresh faces and interesting twists
Like its prequel, Johar launched Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday with Student of the Year 2
The popular movie franchise is all set to introduce new students with its third installment
Johar is planning to release Student of the Year 3 on a digital platform, Disney+Hotstar
Shanaya Kapoor has bagged the lead in this movie and it will mark her OTT debut
The story is speculated to be in the writing phase and more details are expected to be released soon
It would be interesting to see who joins this Student of the Year franchise along with Shanaya. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for the latest updates
