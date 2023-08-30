Heading 3
AUGUST 30, 2023
Know about Super Blue Moon
Image: Pexels
Do you wish to witness a significant astronomical event? Do not miss the Super Blue Moon on 30 August 2023
Super Blue Moon
It is a fantastic opportunity for the sky-gazers to see a second full moon in a single month! It has not happened in years
Image: Pexels
Opportunity
Do not miss the Super Blue Moon as this phenomenon will not occur till 2037
Image: Pexels
Rare
Though this phenomenon is called Super Blue Moon, it will have an alluring orange color
Image: Pexels
‘Blue Moon’
Facts
Image: Pexels
Blue Moons are not rare. The last Blue moon occurred in August 2021. But a Super Blue Moon might occur once in 20 years
Image: Pexels
Observe
To witness this astronomical phenomenon, observe the moon just after sunset. The early dusk hours will give you the best view of the full moon
You might not be able to see a huge difference in the size of the moon. But a super blue moon will be 14% larger and 16% brighter than the typical full moon
Bright
Image: Pexels
It will be visible at about 8:37 PM EDT. Saturn will also be visible with this Super Blue Moon. The Indian Standard Time is 9 hours and 30 minutes ahead of EDT, so you can plan accordingly
Time
Image: Pexels
Locations
Image: Pexels
The people in London can view the moon at 8:08 pm British Summer Time (BST), while New Yorkers can observe at 7:45 pm EDT
Image: Pexels
As long as there’s clear sky, you will be able to view the Super Blue Moon! A pair of binoculars might help you with different angles
Clear Sky
