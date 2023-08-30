Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 30, 2023

Know about Super Blue Moon

Image:  Pexels

Do you wish to witness a significant astronomical event? Do not miss the Super Blue Moon on 30 August 2023

Super Blue Moon

It is a fantastic opportunity for the sky-gazers to see a second full moon in a single month! It has not happened in years

Image:  Pexels

Opportunity

Do not miss the Super Blue Moon as this phenomenon will not occur till 2037

Image:  Pexels

Rare

Though this phenomenon is called Super Blue Moon, it will have an alluring orange color

Image:  Pexels

‘Blue Moon’

Facts

Image:  Pexels

Blue Moons are not rare. The last Blue moon occurred in August 2021. But a Super Blue Moon might occur once in 20 years

Image:  Pexels

Observe

To witness this astronomical phenomenon, observe the moon just after sunset. The early dusk hours will give you the best view of the full moon

You might not be able to see a huge difference in the size of the moon. But a super blue moon will be 14% larger and 16% brighter than the typical full moon

Bright

Image:  Pexels

It will be visible at about 8:37 PM EDT. Saturn will also be visible with this Super Blue Moon. The Indian Standard Time is 9 hours and 30 minutes ahead of EDT, so you can plan accordingly

Time

Image:  Pexels

Locations

Image:  Pexels

The people in London can view the moon at 8:08 pm British Summer Time (BST), while New Yorkers can observe at 7:45 pm EDT

Image:  Pexels

As long as there’s clear sky, you will be able to view the Super Blue Moon! A pair of binoculars might help you with different angles

Clear Sky

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here