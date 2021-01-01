Know about the K-pop group TREASURE
TREASURE is a K-pop boy group under YG Entertainment. The group debuted in 2020 in the K-pop music industry. The fandom name of the group is Treasure Makers aka Teume and the color is Havelock Blue
Image: YG Entertainment
About TREASURE
TREASURE's universe says treasure is everywhere. One can find their own treasure wherever it may be even in the smallest parts of life
Image: YG Entertainment
Meaning behind the name TREASURE
It is a 10-member group. The group consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan. The former members of the group Mashiho and Yedam left the group in November 2022
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE Members
TREASURE has a subunit which is called T5. The sub-unit consists of Jihoon, Jaehyuk, Jungkyu, Junghwan, and Doyoung. The sub-unit debuted with the song MOVE
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE’s first sub-unit
TREASURE has two leaders, Hyunsuk and Jihoon. Since the K-pop group is the first in YG's history to have this many members and hence the decision was taken to not burden one person
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE's leader line
TREASURE debuted in 2020 with the single album The First Step: Chapter One from The First Step series which had second and third parts too. The album has two tracks, Boy and Come to Me
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE’s official debut in 2020
TREASURE released a Korean and Japanese studio album in 2021 titled The First Step: Treasure Effect. It had the title track My Treasure for Korean and Beautiful for the Japanese version
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE's 2021 releases
TREASURE released two mini albums in 2022 with The Second Step series One and Two. One had the title track Jikjin and Two had the title track Hello
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE's 2022 releases
TREASURE's sub-unit T5 released a highly anticipated pre-release called Move solely written by Junkyu and it was part of their second album REBOOT
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE's 2023 sub-unit release
Click Here
Image: YG Entertainment
REBOOT is the second album by TREASURE released in July 2023. Bona Bona is the title track of the album and it also includes the T5 subunit's Move
TREASURE's full-length album REBOOT