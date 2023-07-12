Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

entertainment

JULY 12, 2023

Know about Varun-Janhvi’s Bawaal 

The trailer of this romantic film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal was out on 9th of July, 2023 

Bawaal trailer 

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram 

To unveil the trailer for the first time, a special event was organized in Dubai on the same date 

Special Event 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Sajid Nadiadwala has treated the audience with multiple hit and superhit movies! And, the fans are expecting the same from Bawaal 

 Producer 

Image: Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram 

Nitesh Tiwari has directed some amazing films like Boothnath Returns, Dangal, Chhichhore, and many more! The Bawaal trailer seems a promising one 

Director 

Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram 

The Student of the Year debutant will be essaying the role of Ajay Dixit in the movie. Working with Nitesh Tiwari has always been on his bucket list 

Varun Dhawan 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

The talented artist will be seen playing the role of Nisha, the wife of Ajay Dixit. They share a tense relationship 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Varun Kapoor is applauded for his chemistry with Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. The fans are eager to witness the chemistry between Varun and Janhvi 

Fresh pair 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

There are constant references to World War II in the movie which gives a historical twist to the romantic movie 

References 

Image: Prime Video IN’s Instagram 

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal is all set to release on 21st of July, 2023 on Amazon Prime

Release date 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

The fans have expressed their excitement about the new trailer and they are looking forward to the movie 

Excitement 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

