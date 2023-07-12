Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 12, 2023
Know about Varun-Janhvi’s Bawaal
The trailer of this romantic film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal was out on 9th of July, 2023
Bawaal trailer
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
To unveil the trailer for the first time, a special event was organized in Dubai on the same date
Special Event
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Sajid Nadiadwala has treated the audience with multiple hit and superhit movies! And, the fans are expecting the same from Bawaal
Producer
Image: Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram
Nitesh Tiwari has directed some amazing films like Boothnath Returns, Dangal, Chhichhore, and many more! The Bawaal trailer seems a promising one
Director
Image: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
The Student of the Year debutant will be essaying the role of Ajay Dixit in the movie. Working with Nitesh Tiwari has always been on his bucket list
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The talented artist will be seen playing the role of Nisha, the wife of Ajay Dixit. They share a tense relationship
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Varun Kapoor is applauded for his chemistry with Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. The fans are eager to witness the chemistry between Varun and Janhvi
Fresh pair
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
There are constant references to World War II in the movie which gives a historical twist to the romantic movie
References
Image: Prime Video IN’s Instagram
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal is all set to release on 21st of July, 2023 on Amazon Prime
Release date
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The fans have expressed their excitement about the new trailer and they are looking forward to the movie
Excitement
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.