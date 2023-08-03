Heading 3

Know about WAR 2

The movie WAR is a part of YRF Spy Universe and was released in October 2019

WAR

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram

Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir are the dashing agents of the popular YRF Spy Universe

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Spy Universe

The charming actor played the role of Kabir in the film

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Shroff essayed the role of Khalid, Kabir’s student. Later, he was seen playing a negative role

Tiger Shroff

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram 

Vaani Kapoor captured the attention of the audiences with her short yet powerful role 

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

WAR 2

Reportedly, this 2019 film is all set to spin off a sequel on to the big-screens soon

Hrithik Roshan is all set to make a comeback in an action role in WAR 2

Comeback

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Jr NTR

Image: Jr NTR’s Instagram

The RRR protagonist will be seen in a negative role in WAR 2! Fans are very excited about this

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress will be playing the role of the leading lady. The viewers are thrilled to be seeing Kiara in an action movie

Kiara Advani

Image: Ayan Mukherji’s Instagram

The Brahmastra director will helm
the direction of WAR 2

Ayan Mukherji

