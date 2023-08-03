Heading 3
AUGUST 03, 2023
Know about WAR 2
The movie WAR is a part of YRF Spy Universe and was released in October 2019
WAR
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir are the dashing agents of the popular YRF Spy Universe
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Spy Universe
The charming actor played the role of Kabir in the film
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Shroff essayed the role of Khalid, Kabir’s student. Later, he was seen playing a negative role
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
Vaani Kapoor captured the attention of the audiences with her short yet powerful role
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
WAR 2
Reportedly, this 2019 film is all set to spin off a sequel on to the big-screens soon
Hrithik Roshan is all set to make a comeback in an action role in WAR 2
Comeback
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Jr NTR
Image: Jr NTR’s Instagram
The RRR protagonist will be seen in a negative role in WAR 2! Fans are very excited about this
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress will be playing the role of the leading lady. The viewers are thrilled to be seeing Kiara in an action movie
Kiara Advani
Image: Ayan Mukherji’s Instagram
The Brahmastra director will helm
the direction of WAR 2
Ayan Mukherji
