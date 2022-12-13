Heading 3

Know all about BTS’ military enlistment 

BTS’ eldest member Jin commenced his military enlistment as an active-duty soldier on the 13th December 2022

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jin 

BTS’ Jin recently earned an early promotion to sergeant in recognition of exemplary military service

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

What’s Jin’s position

J-hope was the second member to enlist after Jin on April 18, 2023

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ J-Hope

The BTS rapper is reportedly serving as a Corporal Elite Soldier

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

What’s J-Hope’s position

BTS’ SUGA was the third person to enlist on September 22, 2023

BTS’ SUGA

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

SUGA is currently in alternative military service due to injury, serving as a social service agent

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

SUGA’s alternative service

BTS's leader enlisted alongside fellow member V on December 11, 2023

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ RM

RM will serve as an active duty soldier, enlisting separately from the rest of the group

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

RM’s position

V enlisted with RM on December 11 KST and the entire group came to see them off

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ V

V has joined the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command, a military police unit responsible for various operations, including counter-terrorism

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

V’s position

The duo enlisted on December 12 and were seen off by SUGA and J-Hope

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

Jungkook and Jimin enlisted together through the Companion Soldiers program, undergoing training at the same center as Jin

Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook companion program

