Know all about BTS’ military enlistment
BTS’ eldest member Jin commenced his military enlistment as an active-duty soldier on the 13th December 2022
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jin
BTS’ Jin recently earned an early promotion to sergeant in recognition of exemplary military service
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
What’s Jin’s position
J-hope was the second member to enlist after Jin on April 18, 2023
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ J-Hope
The BTS rapper is reportedly serving as a Corporal Elite Soldier
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
What’s J-Hope’s position
BTS’ SUGA was the third person to enlist on September 22, 2023
BTS’ SUGA
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA is currently in alternative military service due to injury, serving as a social service agent
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA’s alternative service
BTS's leader enlisted alongside fellow member V on December 11, 2023
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ RM
RM will serve as an active duty soldier, enlisting separately from the rest of the group
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
RM’s position
V enlisted with RM on December 11 KST and the entire group came to see them off
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ V
V has joined the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command, a military police unit responsible for various operations, including counter-terrorism
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
V’s position
The duo enlisted on December 12 and were seen off by SUGA and J-Hope
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook
Jungkook and Jimin enlisted together through the Companion Soldiers program, undergoing training at the same center as Jin
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook companion program