 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

Know all about Chiyaan 62

Chiyaan Vikram is a bonafide Tamil actor who is known for his powerful performances and great screen-presence

Chiyaan Vikram

Images: IMDb 

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Mani Ratnam's  Ponniyin Selvan Part 2

 Last Release

Images: IMDb 

The actor has recently dropped an announcement about his 62nd film. Check out all the details we know about the project

Chiyaan 62

Image: Chiyaan Vikram's Twitter

A 4-minute long video promises a rugged setting. Chiyaan will be seen in an action role but with a softer side. The details about his character are yet to be revealed

Announcement Video

Video: HR Pictures' YouTube 

Chiyaan 62 will be bankrolled by Riya Shibu's HR Pictures, who have earlier produced films like Mumbaikar and Thugs

Production

Image: Chiyaan Vikram's Instagram 

The movie will be directed by SU Arun Kumar who is presently riding high on the success of his latest release, Chithha. He has also penned down the story

Direction

Images: IMDb 

The music will be composed by GV Prakash. It will mark his 100th film

Music

Images: IMDb 

Other than Chiyaan Vikram, the makers have not revealed any of the cast members yet

Starcast

Image: IMDb 

Upnext

Image: IMDb

The actor is heading for the release of Dhruva Natchathiram on Nov 24, a long-awaited movie directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon

Further, the actor is also making waves for his transformation in Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan. It is announced to release on Jan 26, 2024

Thangalaan

Image: IMDb

