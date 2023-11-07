Heading 3
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
Know all about Chiyaan 62
Chiyaan Vikram is a bonafide Tamil actor who is known for his powerful performances and great screen-presence
Chiyaan Vikram
Images: IMDb
Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 2
Last Release
Images: IMDb
The actor has recently dropped an announcement about his 62nd film. Check out all the details we know about the project
Chiyaan 62
Image: Chiyaan Vikram's Twitter
A 4-minute long video promises a rugged setting. Chiyaan will be seen in an action role but with a softer side. The details about his character are yet to be revealed
Announcement Video
Video: HR Pictures' YouTube
Chiyaan 62 will be bankrolled by Riya Shibu's HR Pictures, who have earlier produced films like Mumbaikar and Thugs
Production
Image: Chiyaan Vikram's Instagram
The movie will be directed by SU Arun Kumar who is presently riding high on the success of his latest release, Chithha. He has also penned down the story
Direction
Images: IMDb
The music will be composed by GV Prakash. It will mark his 100th film
Music
Images: IMDb
Other than Chiyaan Vikram, the makers have not revealed any of the cast members yet
Starcast
Image: IMDb
Upnext
Image: IMDb
The actor is heading for the release of Dhruva Natchathiram on Nov 24, a long-awaited movie directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon
Further, the actor is also making waves for his transformation in Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan. It is announced to release on Jan 26, 2024
Thangalaan
Image: IMDb
